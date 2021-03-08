'Embarrassed' Dulquer Salmaan Shares Poster Of His New Movie 'Salute'

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been dropping hints about his new movie with Rosshan Mathews on Instagram. The actor finally unveiled the first look poster from his film that is being bankrolled by his production banner 'Wayfarer Films.' In the poster of the film titled Salute, Dulquer is seen posing with a Royal Enfield bike whilst wearing a cop's uniform. The actor is seen sporting a thick moustache for his role. Sharing the poster, Dulquer's caption read, "As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute"!".

Dulquer Salmaan shares the first look of 'Salute'

Actors Vikram Prabhu, Reba John, Sanjay Kapoor, co-actor Diana Penty and many other celebs also commented on the actor's poster appreciating his never seen before look. Dulquer's fans were also quick to comment on Dulquer's post and couldn't stop gushing about how good the actor looks in a police uniform. One user wrote, "OMG! I always wanted to see you in a cop's role DQ" while another called him a "stylish cop" in the comments. Many of his fans also posted a ton of heart and fire emojis on his picture. Read some of the comments on Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post below:

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute

Salute is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and is written by duo Bobby-Sanjay. The movie marks the debut of Cocktail actor Diana Penty in the Malayalam movie industry who will be playing the lead opposite Dulquer's character. The actor started shooting for the film in February last month. The film also stars actor Manoj K Jayan in a pivotal role. Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie Salute will be the fifth movie to be produced under his production house 'Wayfarer Films.'

Dulquer Salmaan's movies and upcoming projects

Dulquer Salmaan's latest post on Instagram celebrated the one year anniversary of his hit film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal and revealed that the movie is the biggest hit of his career.

Apart from Salute, Dulquer is gearing up for the release of his film Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran which is expected to release sometime later this year. Dulquer's character is based on the real-life story of Sukumara Kurup a fugitive who baffled the people of Kerala for decades.

Dulquer is also filming RA Karthik's Vaan will be reportedly shot in multiple locations like Himachal Pradesh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Apart from starring in films, the producer also recently announced the sixth film that will be a part of his production house. The movie titled Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan will star Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Shani Shaki and many others in key roles.

