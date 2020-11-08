From Nagarjuna To Madhoo; What South Indian Stars Have Been Upto This Week

From marriages to shoot wrap-ups to comebacks in the movies, the South Indian industry has witnessed several major events in the past week. The South Indian stars have shared some really exciting news in the last week with their fans. Here's a recap of the last week:

Nagarjuna wraps-up shoots of Wild Dogs

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who was in Manali for the shoots of his upcoming action drama film Wild Dogs, has finished his sequence of filming and came back home. The actor shared this in a tweet yesterday on November 6, 2020. He also expressed being sad about having to leave his 'talented team and the Himalayas behind.'

Nithya Menen begins shooting for her upcoming project

Nithya Menen kicks-off shoots for her upcoming Malayalam flick 19(1)(a) on November 4, 2020. The cast also features actors like Vijay Sethupati and Indrajit Sukumaran. A small pooja was performed on the sets before the filming commenced, which was attended by the whole cast and crew, that also had Rima Kallingal in attendance.

Saranya Anand marries fiancé Manesh Ranjan

Saranya Anand tied the knot with fiance’ Manesh Ranjan in an intimate ceremony at the Gurayoor temple on November 4, 2020. The news was first shared by Manu Mulanthuruthy about the wedlock through his Instagram. Later, Anand took to her Instagram as she shared pictures from their wedding day shoot, in the traditional wedding attire.

Pooja Hegde vacays at Malpasso beach

Pooja Hegde shared pictures of her enjoying the waves at Malpasso Beach and her fans couldn’t stop commenting on the post, praising her. The actor was enjoying her time in the water, as she sported a black trench coat in the first picture. The second picture saw her in a close-up angle, with her hair flying with the breeze. The quirky caption she put with the picture is also worth checking out.

Madhoo set to make a comeback to films after more than 2 decades

Actor Madhoo makes a comeback to Mollywood after a break of more than 2 decades from the industry. She was last seen in the movie Yoddha in the year 1992 and will now be appearing in Ennittu Avasanam. She shared the poster on her Instagram as she wrote - “Announcing my dream project ...#ennittuavasanam."

