Khusbu Sundar Reveals Undergoing Eye Surgery In Her Latest Post, See Here

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar recently took to her social media to inform her and well-wishers about her eye surgery. The actor also shared a picture of herself with a message. She revealed that the surgery took place today morning.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam A Quick Recovery From COVID-19, Shares Video Online

Khushbu Sundar reveals about her eye surgery

The Laxmi Stores actor shared a picture on her social media which had her sporting a warm smile despite her right eye being bandaged after the surgery. The actor stated that she will inactive from the social media circuit for a while as she had to under the knife for her eye.

The actor further stated that she promises to be back soon after a steady recovery. Khushbu also had an important message for her fans. She asked them to take care of their health, wear a mask while going out and maintain social distancing given the current situation. Her fans wished her a speedy recovery under her post. Take a look at her tweet.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan To Make His Acting Debut Alongside Keerthy Suresh In 'Rocky' Director's Next

Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning.. promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance. â¤ pic.twitter.com/K7d5plvsym — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) August 19, 2020

Khushbu Sundar's tweets on depression

Meanwhile, a few months ago, the actor had also opened about her battle with depression in a series of tweets. The actor wrote that she does not fear any kind of failure or darkness of an unknown force. She had added that likes to wear her courage on her sleeves and thus has been able to jump over the hurdles in her life and reach the winning point.

The Nandini actor also shared that her life came to a standstill at one point where she could not see the light at the end of the tunnel. She shared that the easiest way for her would be to end her life but her friends helped her through it, whom she described as 'angels'.

In conclusion, the Kumkumam actor had written that everyone goes through upheaval and depression and she would be lying if she says she hasn't. She added that she never gives up as she wishes to prove that she is stronger than the demons she faces and stronger than anyone who wanted her to fail. Take a look at her tweets.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi's' Teaser Released On Independence Day; Watch

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush & Others Urge Fans To Pray

Also Read: Khushbu Sundar Apologises To The Press After Her Controversial Voice Note Gets Leaked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.