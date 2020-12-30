Nayanthara To Play The Lead Role Of Rani Velu Nachiyar In The Upcoming Biopic?

Actor Nayanthara was recently seen in RJ Balaji's satirical mythological film Ammoru Thalli. The actor played the role of a goddess in the movie. According to Hindustan Times and multiple other reports, the actor has been roped in to play another strong woman in the upcoming Tamil film, the Rani Velu Nachiyar biopic. Read all the details here.

Will Nayanthara play the role of Queen Velu Nachiyar in the upcoming biopic?

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Susi Ganesan had been planning to make a film on the film of Rani Velu Nachiyar and he approached Nayanthara for the role. Since Nayanthara has donned the roles of various strong females in her previous movies the compelling script of this brave queen instantly got her interested.

Although the same reports claim that these rumours have no standing and have been denied by a source close to the actor. They revealed that Nayanthara hasn't signed any new projects yet and is busy with current commitments. If the actor does sign for the project it will be officially announced.

Nayanthara has played the role of Goddess Sita in the film Sri Ramarajyam almost a decade ago and was recently seen in Mookuthi Amman in another mythological role. The actor's latest project that is about to premiere is the Tamil film, Netrikann. The movie is said to be based on the Korean film Blind. The plot of the movie revolves around a blind woman who gives testimony against a hit-and-run case.

This movie is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Nayanthara's partner Vignesh Shivan it also marks his debut in the production field. It is going to be released under the banner name Rowdy Pictures. After the banner released the official posters and details the fans response has been overwhelming. See the poster here.

Who is Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first queen to wage a war with the East India Company. She was the queen of the Sivaganga estate for a decade from 1780 to 1790. She is popularly called Veeramangai in Tamil which translates to 'Brave Queen'. In the current years, many biopics have been made on the strong women and females of India and Rani Velu Nachiyar is now going to be one of them.

IMAGE CREDITS: @NAYANTHARAAA IG

