Suriya's Soorarai Pottru's Deleted Scenes To Be Released, Fans Trend It On Twitter

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru completed its 100 days of release. Rajsekar Pandian, who is one of the key persons involved in heading 2D Entertainment, a distribution production company established by Suriya, recently shared a tweet in which he announced that the Soorarai Pottru deleted scenes will be released on February 19, 2021, at 4 pm on the Youtube Channel of Sony Music South. Rajsekar Pandian wrote in the tweet " Thank you all for your love and support #100DaysOfSooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruOnPrime@Suriya_offl#SudhaKongara@gvprakash@nikethbommi@Aparnabala2@editorsuriya@jacki_art@2D_ENTPVTLTD@PrimeVideoIN@SonyMusicSouth deleted scenes from 4 pm today!!".

Soorarai Pottru deleted scenes to be released

Fans got excited to hear the news of getting the deleted scenes on the 100 days of Soorarai Pottru and started trending 100DaysOfSooraraiPottru everywhere on Twitter. Many started praising the brilliance and the performances of the film again while several others were just excited to know that the deleted scenes of the film will be released today. Many others congratulated the whole cast and the crew of the film and expressed their gratitude to Sudha Kongara for making such a brilliant film. Check out the reactions by some of the fans of the film on the 100 days of Soorarai Pottru below:

#100DaysOfSooraraiPottru - An OTT release that truly upped the standards of the films on online platforms. @Suriya_offl's memorable performance is one for the ages!



Deleted scenes from 4PM today on @SonyMusicSouth. pic.twitter.com/BTLWStpMkZ — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 19, 2021

Soorarai Pottru plot

Soorarai Pottru revolves around a young man named Maara who is from a remote village. He dreams of launching his own airline service. However, he has to overcome several difficulties challenges in order to be successful in fulfilling his dreams. The film was released on November 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya's movies

Suriya is one of the popular actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor made his debut with Nerukku Ner in 1997. He got his breakthrough with Nandha in 2001. In 2003, his Kaakha Kaakha was a massive hit and was a huge commercial success. He got several awards for his performance in Pithamagan and Perazhagan. In 2008, he became very popular with his double role in a film called Vaaranam Aayiram. He then switched mostly to action-thrillers and gave one of the best action-flicks like Ayan and the Singam trilogy.

Image Credits: @rajesekapandian

