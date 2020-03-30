Garima Chaurasia's Poker Face Expressions You Should Not Miss

Garima Chaurasia has taken over not just one social media platform but many more. The TikTok star has taken over Instagram with her videos and fashion outfits. The young star is not just known for her funny videos but also her killer poses. Listed below are Garima Chaurasia's poker face expressions that you must check out.

Garima Chaurasia's poker face expressions you must check out

Garima Chaurasia's photos are not just trending because of her outfits but her poses too. The TikTok star has chosen some smart apparel and added great poses for each of her looks. She is seen giving some poker face looks in each picture.

Garima Chaurasia's photos look great with her pouty lips and smoldering eyes. The TikTok star knows how to pose for Instagram and knows how to get fans drooling. Her posts are not only pretty but also speak volumes about her style. Each expression tells a different story.

