'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 18 | Written Update: Rekha Agrees To Send Dhruv

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 18, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ written update for March 18, 2020

The episode starts with Rekkha agreeing with Dadi to send Dhruv to the Pradahans' house in order to attend their pooja. Dadi thanks Rekha for her decision and leaves after giving Rekha a photo frame of Dhruv and Shraddha. Namrata gets furious and tried to instigate Rekha by telling her that this was not done. Rekha said that she didn’t think Dadi and Shraddha will try to trap Dhruv with their activities. Namrata tells Rekha that she should not have agreed to send Dhruv for the pooja. Rekha points out that Dadi has managed to find her weakness and she has been using it against her. She tells Namrata that Dadi would have told Anjali about the same.

On the other hand, Anjali and Shlok try to talk to the casting director in Mumbai. The director sees Dhruv’s pictures and says he need to see his auditions too. He then asks about Shlok’s love life and asks if he is single. Anjali lies to the casting director and tells him that Dhruv is single. Shlok gets shocked as Anjali was the one trying to sort things between Dhruv and Shraddha. Anjali then tells Shlok that it was necessary to lie about Dhruv currently and tells Shlok to not always think from the heart. Shlok tells Anjali to check herself as she was talking just like Rekha.

On the other hand, the members of the Pradhan house are having a small talk. Shraddha and Vikas start a conversation about how Shraddha and Dhruv are a great couple. Shraddha says she always wanted to marry a partner like Vikas as he never hurts anyone. She explains that Dhruv is not anything like that. Vikas tells Shraddha to hold on and tells her that time will surely mend things between them. Similarly, Sunderlal tried to convince Dhruv to give his marriage a try. Dhruv tells that he does not consider this as a proper marriage and has no intentions of being cooperative. Rekha thinks about this and comes to the final verdict of making Dadi and Shraddha pay for their activities.

