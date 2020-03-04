After Honey Singh's 'Loca', KZK's Mr. Bajaj Takes Over Twitter; See Trends

Twitter is always full of trending stories. The latest trending story topping amongst them was Honey Singh's latest number making it to the #1 position. Honey Singh's number 'LOCA' made it to the top position on YouTube and Twitter, and fans could not keep calm. There was another major event from television that took over Twitter - and that event happened on a daily soap!

Shraddha Kapoor birthday was also much talked about. However, another thing, or character that has been trending is Mr Bajaj. Played by Karan Singh Grover on StarPlus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he made a stunning re-entry. Grover’s fans rejoiced by his re-entry and in no time, the actor started trending on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#WelcomeBackMrBajaj.’

Karan Singh Grover’s smashing re-entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay had fans floored

As soon as the hashtag started trending on Twitter in India, Karan too took to his Instagram to express his feelings by sharing a screenshot of Twitter’s trending list along with a heartfelt caption. The Alone actor captioned the post writing, “You guys are the best!!! #WelcomeBackMrBajaj. Yes, We KSGians celebrate like this! Just Because Our Mr Bajaj Is Karan Singh Grover, Wohoooo! Trending in India and Showering Love to you”.

Fans were extremely disappointed after the makers announced Mr Bajaj’s sudden exit from the show. However, the viewers are overjoyed to know that the makers have finally decided to reprise his role in the show. Before leaving the show, Mr Bajaj had promised Prerna that he will return whenever she needs him and is finally back. Therefore, it will be interesting for fans to see what twists the plot of the show goes through after Mr. Bajaj’s re-entry. You can watch Kausautii Zindagii Kay from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on TV on StarPlus and digitally on Hotstar.

