The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kareena Kapoor On Kapil's Show Says Raj Kapoor Would Hide Mangoes From Her And Karisma

Television News

Kareena Kapoor spoke about Raj Kapoor's love for mangoes on The Kapil Sharma show. Read more to what Kareena Kapoor had to say on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Bollywood’s popular actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The episode will be a special one because the crew will be celebrating the 100 episodes. In the show, Kapil joked about Kareena’s grandfather’s love for mangoes and he also asked if Kareena managed to get her hands on them? To which the Talaash actor said that she remembers how her grandfather used to keep the mangoes locked in his room and didn’t give them to anyone. Read more to what Kareena had to say on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan, "Who Are You Dating?" Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Pokes Fun At Kartik Aaryan's Love Life, Asks Him On Misogyny In 'Punchnama'

Kareena Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kareena revealed that they used to try to get their hands on mangoes secretly, but never got an opportunity to do that. Kareena also specified that Raj Kapoor used to keep the mangoes in the cabinets and lock them but Karisma always managed to get the mangoes. Kareena opened about Raj’s obsession with Karisma and because of that Karisma would be the lucky person to get some of the mangoes. Kareena also confessed that she too tried to get her hands on Karisma’s share and hide in the garden and eat it.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Never Used A Dating App; Kareena Kapoor's Response Is Gold

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Suit Up; Can You Spot Kareena Kapoor?

Also Read | Kiara Advani Has Issues Playing Second Lead To Kareena Kapoor Khan? The Actress Clarifies

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG