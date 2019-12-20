Kareena Kapoor On Kapil's Show Says Raj Kapoor Would Hide Mangoes From Her And Karisma

The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Bollywood’s popular actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The episode will be a special one because the crew will be celebrating the 100 episodes. In the show, Kapil joked about Kareena’s grandfather’s love for mangoes and he also asked if Kareena managed to get her hands on them? To which the Talaash actor said that she remembers how her grandfather used to keep the mangoes locked in his room and didn’t give them to anyone. Read more to what Kareena had to say on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan, "Who Are You Dating?" Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Pokes Fun At Kartik Aaryan's Love Life, Asks Him On Misogyny In 'Punchnama'

Iss weekend Kareena Kapoor aa rahi hai Kapil ke manch par pehli baar lekar #GoodNewwz! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow ke 100 episodes pure hone ka mazedaar celebration, iss weekend raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/Vz0vGhVP7d — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 19, 2019

Kareena Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kareena revealed that they used to try to get their hands on mangoes secretly, but never got an opportunity to do that. Kareena also specified that Raj Kapoor used to keep the mangoes in the cabinets and lock them but Karisma always managed to get the mangoes. Kareena opened about Raj’s obsession with Karisma and because of that Karisma would be the lucky person to get some of the mangoes. Kareena also confessed that she too tried to get her hands on Karisma’s share and hide in the garden and eat it.

Thank you @KapilSharmaK9 and team for a hundred episodes full of laughter, masti and entertainment! Looking forward to more such fun-filled shenanigans in #TheKapilSharmaShow. Show your love, tune in at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday to @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/SPaGlC34cj — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Never Used A Dating App; Kareena Kapoor's Response Is Gold

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Suit Up; Can You Spot Kareena Kapoor?

Also Read | Kiara Advani Has Issues Playing Second Lead To Kareena Kapoor Khan? The Actress Clarifies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.