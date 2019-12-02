Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For Dec 2: Komolika Tries To Electrocute Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The December 2 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag stumbling and putting the sindoor on Prerna’s maang. Everyone got shocked by the incident. Anurag also put Prerna’s mangalsutra around her neck. He then noticed everyone looking at them. Anurag said that if a mangalsutra fell then it can be adjusted by anyone. But Mohini replied no. She went to find another mangalsutra for Komolika as hers got lost in the commotion. An angry Komolika paid an electrician to give an electric shock to Prerna. She asked him to make sure the wires are in the water.

Meanwhile, Anurag wondered that he and Prerna had something special between them even though they both are married. He thought of going and talking to Prerna about it. meanwhile, Komolika asked Nivedita why was Prerna talking to the Pundit. Nivedita replied it was because Prerna is Anurag’s secretary. On her request, Nivedita went to ask Prerna to fetch Komolika a glass of orange juice. Komolika wondered that if Prerna got killed by the electric shock, then Nivedita would be blamed and she would escape scot-free. The electrician came and told Komolika that the work was done.

Prerna went to the kitchen to get the juice but Nivedita felt bad for asking Prerna to do it. She told Anurag about it and they both go to the kitchen to help her. In the kitchen, Prerna saw the water and stepped back. Anurag and Nivedita arrived there too and Nivedita offered to help Prerna. They both made the juice, drank it and left. Komolika got annoyed when Prerna did not get electrocuted.

Meanwhile, Prerna recalled seeing Komolika paying the electrician. She went to the kitchen and switched off the current connection. She wondered to herself that she knew how to answer back Komolika. She vowed to teach the latter a lesson as this stunt would have harmed both Prerna and the baby. She knew Komolika would go and check what was wrong.

As Prerna thought, Komolika went and tried to see what was wrong. But she got electrocuted. Prerna said she heard Sonalika’s voice and went to check on her along with Nivedita and Anurag. She grabs Komolika and gets electrocuted as well. Anurag came and asked her if she was fine, to which Prerna countered asking why was he so worried about her. Anurag almost said that he loved her but checked himself at the last moment. When Anurag asked how had that happened, a servant replied that he had seen the electrician in the kitchen. Furious Anurag asked for the electrician to be called. Komolika got scared that her secret would be revealed. The episode ended here.

