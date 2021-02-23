'Poove Unakkaga' Serial Cast: Know Everything About The Cast Of Tamil Drama Series

Poove Unakkaga revolves around two best friends Keerthi and Poovarasi who fall in love with Kadhir. Kadhir is in love with Keerthi but when she learns that Poovarasi also loves Kadhir, she sacrifices her love for her best friend. On the next day of her wedding, Poovarasi learns that Keerthi and Kadhir used to love each other so she tries to unite them but unfortunate things happen. Actors like Radhika Preethi, Arun, and Jovita Livingston are a part of the Poove Unakkaga serial cast, let's take a dive into the filmography of all the actors present in Poove Unakkaga show.

Also Read | 'Shameless' Is India's Official Short Film Oscar Entry, Sayani Gupta Feels Ecstatic

Also Read | Samir Gaikwad's Death: 22-year-old Social Media Celebrity Found Hanging

Poove Unakkaga serial cast

Radhika Preethi as Poovarasi

Poove Unakkaga cast features Radhika Preethi in the lead role of Poovarasi. The actor is known for her roles in movies like Raja loves Radha. She predominately works in the Kannada movie industry. She is quite active on Instagram and shares entertaining reels and photos on her social media account.

Arun as Kathir

Arun made his debut with the show Poove Unakkaga. He is very popular on social media and keeps his fans updated about his life. Even though this was Arun's acting debut, he has since gained a lot of popularity due to his performance.

Jovita Livingston as Keerthi

Jovita Livingston is a model and an actor. She also made her acting debut with the show Poove Unakkaga. Jovita also keeps her fans updated about her life and keeps them entertained with her videos in which she sings a particular song. Jovita has garnered over 30k followers on her Instagram since her acting debut with the show.

Supporting cast of Poove Unakkaga

Aamani as Rathinavalli

Aamani has appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut with the Telugu movie Jamba Lakidi Pamba which was a huge blockbuster. She also starred in the film Mister Pellam directed by Bapu, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

Also Read | Nissan Kicks Commercial Song - Which Is The Viral Song That Nissan Promoted?

Vignesh as Sakthivel

Vignesh made his acting debut in 1992 with the village drama film Chinna Thayee. Vignesh also starred in the popular film Chellakanu. After a break of three years, Vignesh made a comeback to the films with Soori in 2003 and received a positive response for his performance.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the video of Poove Unakkaga

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Real Reason Behind 'featuring In 'Forbes 30 Under 30'

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 23: Anupriya Kills Rudra With An Injection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.