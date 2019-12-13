Rani Mukerji REVEALS The Advice She Would Give Adira For Her Bollywood Debut

Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 2 in which, Rani will be reprising the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy. While promoting her film Mukerji spoke to a major news publishing house about her tiring schedules and she is happy to spend some quality time with her beloved daughter, Adira Chopra. Reportedly, the Black actor is really possessive about her daughter and also keeps her away from paparazzi. Hence the audience has a very rare set of the mother and daughter together. During the conversation, Rani opened about her thought on Adira stepping into Bollywood. Read more to know about what advice would Rani give to Adira when she will be making her Bollywood debut.

Rani Mukerji's advice for her daughter, Adira Chopra

Rani Mukerji gives her daughter a great advise for her unforeseen Bollywood debut by saying that she really doesn’t need to advise her. Rani thinks that Adira will lead her own way and adds that she is only there to love and nurture her. Rani says that Adira will be free and responsible enough to make her own decisions. When asked about what kind of film legacy Mukherjee wanted to leave behind she shared that the Hum Tum actor would like to be acknowledged as a true student of cinema. She feels that she has always wanted to learn more and achieve more diversity in the roles she has played.

