'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 31: Gunvant Puts Rani's Life In Danger For Papers

Shubharambh is a popular Indian television show that is premiered on Colours TV. The show was launched on December 2, 2019, and has certainly gathered a huge fan base. The series has gotten a lot of positive response from the viewers for their acting performances. It showcases Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as leading stars of the series. But a lot of people have been asking about the written update for July 31. Here is Shubharam written update for July 31.

Shubharambh July 31 written update

The scene starts with Raja and Rani having a conversation with each other. Rani then sees Kritida and realises that she was trying to tear the shoes. This made Rani run faster and try and save her shoes. But because of this, Rani had fallen from the stairs and lost her memory. Raja now tries to find Rani and also asks Asha about her whereabouts. Kritida then enters and asks if they have been looking for Rani? Raja says yes and asks, where she is. Kritida points at a door and asks them to look outside. Raja rushes towards the door and sees Gunvant from the window.

Raja sees that Gunvant has tied Rani to a chair and has also soaked her with kerosene. He pleads with Gunvant to open the door but does not succeed. Raja is continuously trying to open the door and he says that he was disappointed in him and he never thinks that he would do such a thing with Rani. Kritida interferes and says Asha is one of the cheapest humans she’s ever seen. Kritida points out that Asha wanted to marry Raja again for 3 crores and had also sent property papers to his table.

The scene escalates when Gunvant lights the rope on fire to instigate Raja to sign on the property papers. Raja starts shouting from inside and asks Gunvant to leave Rani out of this. He eventually signs the papers and gets Rani to safety. Kritida and Gunvant leave as soon as they got the property papers. The scene cuts to Raja and Rani reaching Rani’s place. Raja says that they are now going to start their new journey in this house.

Rani then opens her eyes and sees the video that has been made for her. The video has a number of pictures from their memories including their wedding moments, their Haldi, their wedding ceremony moments. She gets emotional and says that these were the best moments of her life. Raja also mentioned that he wanted to do this at his place but was not able to do it because of the events that occurred there. After this, Raja goes down on his knees and asks Rani if she wanted to marry him. Rani immediately says yes and bursts into tears of joy.

