Surbhi Chandna Gets Her Hair And Makeup Done For A Dance Party At Home With Sister

With the Coronavirus lockdown now extended till May 3, 2020, people seem to be running out of new ideas to keep themselves entertained at home. However, it seems actor Surbhi Chandna has found a new way to keep herself from getting bored. Recently on Instagram, she and her sister had somewhat of a crazy party.

Surbhi Chandna and her sister party at home during lockdown

Surbhi Chandna on Instagram posted a video of herself and her sister which seemed to grabbed quite a lot of attention. The actor was seen doing makeup while her sister used a straightener on her hair. The two also swayed to music during the whole stint. Later the clip showed Surbhi all dressed up in a silver dress and going out when her sister stopped her. The two then danced for quite some time and acted crazy. Later, with shoes in hand, they dropped down on the couch tired.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Shows How Enjoy Coffee Date At Home During Quarantine

All these seemed to be Surbhi Chandna's way of spreading awareness about the lockdown. This was indicated by the caption to her post where she urged everyone to stay inside and be safe. She also shared, "Being an Actor there is no doubt i miss going on Sets - getting ready - learn my lines - and face my LOVE i.e Camera — here decided to do a lil dress up with the Big Sis and danced to release that stress which is nothing compared to what the world is dealing with.. Be Gentle - LOCKDOWN Ke Niyemo Ka Palan Kare aur Doori Banaye Rakhe - Social Distancing

#bekind #behuman #weareinthistogether

@dramaqueenpranavichandna".

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Shares Her Idea Of A Perfect Date During COVID-19 Lockdown

Surbhi Chandna had gained fame from the show Ishqbaaz. She essayed the role of Nakuul Mehta's love interest. The daily started airing from June 2016 and went off-air in March 2019.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Is Obsessing Over THIS Actor From 'Gossip Girl'

Meanwhile, grabbing eyes in Surbhi Chandna's video was also her older sister, Pranavi. Although not quite as famous as her sister, Paranvi too seems to have quite a fan following on social media. It seems like she also manages her younger sister, Surbhi.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Account Is A Must On Your 'following' List, Here's Why

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Or Surbhi Jyoti: Whose Bridal Look Do You Want To Copy?

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Exquisite Collection Of Kurtas Every Woman Must-have In Her Closet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.