All You Nee To Know About Lara Dutta & Naseeruddin Shah's 'Kaun Banega Shekhawati'

Disney+Hotstar has certainly managed to dominate the OTT streaming service in a just month of being released in India. After Sushmita Sen’s Arya, the streaming service has started working towards some new interesting projects. They have been working on an upcoming comedy-drama, Kaun Banega Shekhawati. Read more to know about the upcoming Disney+Hotstar project, Kaun Banega Shekhawati.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Flaunts A No-makeup Look In Her 'Scotland Quarantine Diaries' Pic With Husband

Also Read | Huma Qureshi Shares Goofy Video Enjoying 'post-quarantine Sun' With Co-star Lara Dutta

All about the new Disney+Hotstar show, Kaun Banega Shekhawati

Kaun Banega Shekhawati is an upcoming project that stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah. the casting of the project is certainly one of the most attractive points about it. It is said that the show is going to revolve around an idiotic king and his four daughters.

It is also said that the show is going to have some resemblance from the Marathi film, Rajwade And Sons which was released in 2015. Apart from this, the makers have started the shoot of the film after a long pause that was taken due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Elated About Resuming Work On 'Bell Bottom', Huma Calls Her 'lucky Star''

Kaun Banega Shekhawati cast

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video project, Bandish Bandit. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance and thus has been brought in to play the role of the father. On the other hand, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh are going to be taking up the role of Naseeruddin’s daughters in the upcoming show, Kaun Banega Shekhawati. Nikkhil Advani is going to be making his digital debut with Kaun Banega Shekhawati and Gaurav K Chawla has been roped in to direct this project. Naseeruddin Shah has also spoken to Hindustan Times and revealed that he had restarted the shoot for this show on August 25 in Rajasthan. Currently, they are on schedule for their shooting and are expecting to finish the show by October.

About Lara Dutta's Hundred

Apart from this, Lara Dutta was recently sene in the Disney+ Hotstar show, Hundred. Dutta received a lot of appreciation for her digital debut. Getting back the Housefull star back for another show shows her impact on the audience. Lara plays a lead role in the action-comedy series along with Rinku Rajguru.

It was released on April 25, 2020, and it managed to get a lot of positive fan reviews. Not only the fans but the crickets as well. After the success of Hundred, seeing Lara Dutta in a Disney+Hotstar show is certainly exciting.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Bhupathi Shares Inspiring Story Of A Man From Libya Raising Terminally Ill Kids

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta Have A Special Independence Day Wish From London

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.