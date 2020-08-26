'Bebaakee' Web Series Cast: Who Plays What In This Story Of Love, Friendship & Obsession?

Bebaakee is all set to release on Zee5 on August 30, 2020. The Zee5 original tells the story of three young boys and their friendship. But this gets tested when love comes into the equation. Soon their friendship turns into hate and obsession as their bond with each other is threatened. Here's a list of the Bebaakee web series cast.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon made his television debut with the daily soap, Ek Hazaaron Me Mein Meri Behna Hai in 2011. The show also starred Nia Sharma, Kyrstal D'Souza and Karan Tacker in lead roles. Since, he has starred in a number of shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss but his most notable performance till date remains Beyhadh also starring Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani. He plays the lead role of Sufiyaan Alazi in Bebaakee.

Also Read: What Time Does Bebakee Release On Zee5? Check Date And Time Of Bebakee's Premiere

Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Bebaakee marks the web series debut of Shiv Jyoti Rajput. She plays the role of Kainaat, a simple-minded girl who works in the field of journalism. She becomes the object of affection of both Sufiyaan and his friend, Imtiaz.

Also Read: Kushal Tandon's Web-series 'Bebaakee' To Launch In July On Alt Balaji & Zee5 Premium

Karan Jotwani

Karan Jotwani is an Indian model who made his television debut with the daily soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011. Since then he has starred in a number of shows like Yeh Hai Ashiqui, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, Laut Aao Trisha, Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Qurbaan Hua. In Bebaakee, he essays the role of Imtiaz, Suifyaan's friend who also falls in love with the same girl.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals His Idea Of A Perfect 50th Birthday And Ideal Gift; Details Inside

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sejpal made his name in the television industry with Love School Season 3. He also starred in Ace of Space season 1. In both the shows, Pratik seems to have won the hearts of the audience. In Bebaakee, he plays the role of Sufiyaan and Imtiaz's friend.

Bebaakee Plot

Bebaakee revolves around two journalists, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. They have very contrasting characters, Kainaat being a cheerful happy-go-lucky persona with clear goals in life and Sufiyaan belonging to a rich, influential family. However, that does not deter them from falling in love with each other. But as they struggle to understand the equation and chemistry between, new people and old friends threaten their blossoming relationship.

Watch the trailer of 'Bebaakee' here:

Also Read: Mee Raqsam Cast: 16-year-old Aditi Subedi Makes Her Bollywood Debut

Also Read: When Bipasha Basu & Dino Morea Shared A Rs 10 Rice And Roti Thaali To Save Money; Read

Also Read: Where Is Chutki From 'DDLJ' Now And What Is She Up To? See Her Bollywood Journey Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.