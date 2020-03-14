'Hostel Daze', 'Girl's Hostel' & Other Shows On Hostel Life That One Should Binge Watch

The time one spends in hostels is certainly cherished for life. From the late-night gossips, to fun banters and celebrations, these are often considered some of the best moments that people remember for life. Although the experience in a girl's hostel and boy's hostel are somewhat different, the basic elements of friendship, rivalry, and happiness remain the same. Here are some web shows on hostel life that will surely bring back old memories:

Hostel Daze

Hostel Daze revolves around the life of four boys and their adventures in a hostel of India. It also covers the difficulties and challenges, ragging and friendships that one encounters in an all-boys hostel. This is one of the best shows on hostel life that you can binge watch on the internet.

Engineering Girls

Misadventures and mischiefs in Engineering colleges and hostels are mostly told from a male perspective hostel life movies. However, Engineering Girls provides a refreshing change from this. The three female lead characters in the web series go through many emotional and fun incidents during their college life.

Girl's Hostel

This is one of the best shows on hostel life that a girl can relate to that tells the tale of four girls. This show will take one back to the time of roommates and fights, stolen things and bonds between seniors and juniors. The anecdotes narrated in Girl's Hostel is something that one can connect with.

