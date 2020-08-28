Wonder Pets Cast: Here Are The Actors Who Voice For Linny, Tuck & Ming-Ming, See Cast

Wonder Pets is a cartoon serial on Nickelodeon which focuses on preschoolers. The plot is based on school pets who are out to save the world after the school gets over for the day. They wear their hats, sing their anthem and go out to save other animals in danger. They don their superhero capes and fly out in their 'Flyboat' which is made from typical classroom items. Their rescue mission often turns dangerous as sometimes they are unable to figure out how to save their fellow animal until they form a concrete plan as a team. With the danger averted, the Wonder Pets return to their respective cages back in the classroom.

The cast of Wonder Pets

Sofia Zamchick as Linny the Guinea Pig

Image credit: Sofia Zamchick Twitter

She is an Indie pop singer and also a voiceover artist whose most famous role is Linny the Guinea Pig. So far, she also worked in Whoopie's Littleburg and 89 Seconds at Alcázar. In Wonder Pets cast, Linny is the oldest of the three members of the Wonder Pets group. She is also their leader and is the most educated telling her members about each animal they are out to save. She is also in charge of driving the Flyboat.

Teala Dunn as Turtle Tuck

Teala Dunn voices the character of Turtle Tuck. She is an American actor and YouTuber who is popular for her role in Are We There Yet? She also voiced for the character of a bunny in Amy Adams' Enchanted besides having worked in Expelled, The Naked Brother's Band, Dc Super hero girls, Transamerica, School Spirits and many more. Turtle Tuck in Wonder Pets cast is a sensitive and emotional animal who also holds the group together. His superhero avatar consists of a white sailor's hat, blue Aquasocks, and red cape. He often gives the rescued animal a hug after the mission is over.

Danica Lee as Ming-Ming

Image credit: Danica Lee Twitter

Not much is known about her except that she is an American actor who has won a nomination for Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program. Wonder Pets seem to be only her work on TV so far. She voices for the character of Ming-Ming. The latter is an overconfident duckling. She is also the youngest among the three members of Wonder Pets. Her superhero costume consists of a leather pilot's helmet, goggles and green cape.

