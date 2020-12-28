How Many Episodes Are There In 'True Beauty'? All About This K-drama

True Beauty is a very popular Korean drama which is based on a webtoon of the same name. True Beauty stars Ga-young Moon, Eun-Woo Cha, and Yoo-Na Park. This coming-of-age school drama traces the story of friendship, identity crisis, love, and budding romance. If you are interested in how many episodes are there in True Beauty, you can find a lot of information here. Read on:

Synopsis

True Beauty traces the journey of a simple girl named ImJu-Kyung. She is not in the so-called category of attractive girls and is considered very plain looking. According to cinemaholic, Ju-Kyung is often berated by her family members because of her ugly looks. Due to constant bullying, she suffers from an inferiority complex and often tries to hide.

Additionally, she wants to become beautiful and tries many ways. Bullied and left alone by her classmates, Ju-Kyung decides to change. She learns about professional make-up art from online video tutorials and applies the learned tricks on herself.

During the new school, she comes to school every day with her make-up and a pretty face and becomes very popular. The students even start to call her “goddess for her appearance and beauty.

With the True Beauty episodes, viewers try to learn the inner struggle of Ju-Kyung. Even though she is now beautiful, she still considers herself an ugly duckling and tries to hide her plain face from everyone.

Her fears come true when another classmate Lee Su-ho manages to recognize her despite her make-up. This boy, who is also a popular student in the class, readily recognizes her as he has seen Ju-Kyung in her plain look before.

Hence, they decide to form an alliance where they decide to keep the plain image of Ju-Kyung a secret. On the other hand, Su-ho has his own secrets and tries to protect everything.

But, their unlikely alliance comes to a halt as they both become closer to each other. These two students somehow get closer and fall for each other. With their uneasy pact and their budding romance, the story becomes exciting from True Beauty ep 5.

Wondering about how many episodes are there in True Beauty? The whole season has a total of 16 episodes. The story starts to become more interesting from true beauty ep 5 and viewers get to see an amazing teen K-drama which focuses on many contemporary issues.

