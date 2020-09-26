Is Nurse Mildred From 'Ratched' A Real Person? Here's Everything To Know

Nurse Mildred Ratched is a popular fictional character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She was the main antagonist in the 1975 award-winning movie, which is an adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 book of the same name. To get a job, Ratched enters the psychiatric hospital and becomes the head nurse at Oregon State Hospital. Her work is to keep a check on the psychiatric ward with patients.

Recently, Ryan Murphy’s Ratched has garnered attention after premiering on Netflix some days ago. The new series featuring Sarah Paulson revolves around the same character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Besides making the audience stick to their seats, the eight-part series has also disturbed them.

Meanwhile, many fans have been wondering about the nurse and whether she was a real person. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Nurse Mildred from Ratched. Read on:

Is Nurse Mildred from 'Ratched' a real person?

Mildred real story

Nurse Mildred Ratched is the antagonist from Ken Kesey’s 1962 book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Though Nurse Mildred from Ratched is not a real person, the author reportedly revealed that the novel tells his experiences while he was working the graveyard shift at a mental health hospital in California.

According to Hello Magazine, Ken Kesey created the character of Nurse Mildred Ratched from a real head nurse, with whom he worked at the institution. Furthermore, the novelist called her a cold and heartless tyrant.

However, the development of Ratched by Ken Kesey took place from his real experiences with a lead nurse. Initially, Louise Fletcher played the role of Nurse Mildred Ratched in 1975’s award-winning movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Moreover, she received appreciation for her role and won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Ratched series stars Sarah Paulson in the lead role. Ryan Murphy’s psychological thriller series is a prequel to the 1962 novel. The first season of Ratched premiered on September 18, 2020, Friday, on Netflix and garnered positive responses from the critics and the audience alike.

