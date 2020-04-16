Neil Bhoopalam Opens Up About ‘Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Production Delay

Actor Neil Bhoopalam is currently basking in the success of his latest web series The Raikar Case. The show has garnered a lot of praise from both critics and audience members alike. Besides this, Neil Bhoopalam's performance as SP John Pereira is also being called as the standout performance of the series. Now, while speaking during an interview with Republic Media Network, Neil Bhoopalam has shed light on his future projects.

Neil Bhoopalam on future projects

Source: Still from Voot Select's The Raikar Case

During the interview, Neil Bhoopalam spoke at lengths about the response towards his latest series The Raikar Case which is streaming on Voot Select. Be it shedding a light on the way audience has evolved through the year or encompassing his journey from theatre acting to Bollywood, Neil openly spoke about his life and experiences. When asked about future projects this is what Neil had to say.

We were going to start season three of 'Four More Shots Please!' But Woh Nahi Ho Raha Hai (It is not happening). We were all scheduled and everything was planned. But the coronavirus which has come in our way, we're not shooting at this point.

Though there were speculations about the season three of Four More Shots Please! coming soon, no actor of the series had yet confirmed about the same. Neil Bhoopalam also shed a light on other work he has planned, he revealed that a series with Netflix is also done and currently in the post-production stage. It will be interesting to see what Neil Bhoopalam does next after the success of Voot Select's The Raikar Case.

