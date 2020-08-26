What Happened To Colleen In The Young And The Restless? How Did She Die? Find Out

There are many characters on soap opera shows that become unforgettable for fans, even after their death on the show. Colleen Carlton from CBS’s The Young and the Restless is one such character. Colleen is Brad and Traci’s daughter on the show. While many child actors portrayed the role of Colleen, Lyndsy Fonseca left a huge impact on the fans while portraying the character. However, in 2007, Tammin Sursok took over the role until the character’s death in 2009. Read on to find out, “What happened to Colleen in The Young and the Restless?”

What happened to Colleen in The Young and the Restless?

Colleen’s Drug addiction

As a little girl, Colleen in The Young and the Restless moved to New York when her mother Traci Abbott married her publisher, Steve Connelly. However, Colleen became an unruly kid after her mother’s marriage with Connelly ended. She began hanging out with the wrong crowd.

Eventually, her grandfather John Abbott brought her to Genoa City, but she was still secretly smoking marijuana. However, Colleen had a change of heart after saving baby Abby Newman’s life when she was choking. Following this incidence, Colleen decided to give up drugs.

Colleen's failed relationship with JT Hellstrom

When Colleen got into a relationship with JT Hellstrom, her family wasn’t very thrilled. Their brief love affair ended when JT cheated on Colleen with an older woman. Following her break up, a heartbroken Colleen began helping her friend Lily Winters, who was involved with Kevin Fisher.

Kevin turned out to be a huge threat to the teenager’s life when he trapped Colleen in Gina Roma’s restaurant and set fire to it. Thankfully, JT swooped in at the right moment and rescued his lady love. Colleen eventually left New York so that JT could focus on his career as a musician.

Colleen and her relationship with the art professor

When Colleen returned to Genoa City she discovered that JT had moved on with Mackenzie Browning. However, in true JT fashion, he cheated on his new girlfriend Mackenzie as well, this time by sleeping with Victoria. Meanwhile, in Genoa City, Colleen began studying art history under professor Adrian Korbel.

The student and professor soon developed a relationship which went beyond academics. While Colleen was still gushing over her blooming relationship with the stunning professor, she got kidnapped by Jana Hawkes. Hawkes had also kidnapped Kevin alongside Colleen. However, Colleen’s two handsome lovers JT and Adrian managed to rescue her and Kevin.

How did Colleen die in The Young and the Restless?

History repeated itself when Colleen’s family disapproved of her new boyfriend/professor Adrian as well. She had a brief fling with Daniel Romalotti when she separated from Adrian. While Colleen was recovering from a string of unsuccessful relationships, she discovers that her father died saving Noah Newman from drowning.

She began hating Victor Newman, blaming him for her father’s death. Victor was a longtime business rival of Colleen’s father. Sadly, in the end, Colleen once again got kidnapped, and this time it was by Patty Williams. She managed to escape by taking a canoe but fell into the lake and drowned. Fans of the Colleen in The Young and the Restless were devastated when she was declared brain dead at the hospital. Finally, her mother Traci made the excruciating decision of taking her off life support and donated her heart to an ailing Victor.

