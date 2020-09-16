Video Of A Herd Of Wild Elephants Sleeping In Groups Goes Viral; Watch Clip Here

A video of elephants sleeping in groups took the internet by storm. Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and shared an adorable clip of the animals relaxing. Within a day, the video garnered more than 7,900 views and numerous retweets. So, we have compiled everything that you need to know about the viral elephants video. Check it out:

Elephants sleeping video goes viral, netizens in awe

Among numerous animal videos, a clip of elephants sleeping in groups has been doing the rounds on different social media platforms. A Twitter user, who is a Deputy Conservator of Forests in Karnataka state department according to his Twitter bio, posted an engaging content through his official social media handle.

The IFS officer treated his fans with an elephants video on the micro-blogging platform. It featured a group of animals while relaxing in the forest.

In the caption accompanying his elephants sleeping video, the user wrote a rarely-known fact for his fans and followers. He mentioned, “Among mammals Elephants require least sleep average 2 hours a day. They sleep both standing up and lying down. To protect from potential dangers, a heard of wild elephants sleeps in groups”.

Moreover, he tagged Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, and other IFS officers like Susanta Nanda, Darshan Thugoodeepa, and Parveen Keswan in the caption for the elephants video post. Check out the video of elephants sleeping in groups on Twitter:

Among mammals Elephants require least sleep avg 2 hrs a day.They sleep both standing up and lying down. To protect from potential dangers, a herd of wild elephants sleeps in groups.⁦ ⁦@susantananda3⁩ ⁦@dasadarshan⁩ ⁦@RandeepHooda⁩ ⁦⁦@ParveenKaswan⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ukipu5ZRbB — Yedukondalu V IFS (@ifs_yedukondalu) September 15, 2020

The user also shares other animal videos through his official handle. Recently, he re-shared an elephant clip on his Twitter profile. It also consisted of another unknown fact.

Response to the video of elephants sleeping in groups

Within a day of sharing the video of elephants sleeping in groups, the Twitter user garnered around 7,900 views, 530 likes, 50 retweets and one quote tweet. Numerous fans and followers of the IFS officer could not get enough of the clip and shared the same on their social media profiles. The elephants video has received only one comment as a person expressed his views through a positive emoticon on the micro-blogging site.

