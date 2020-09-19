Baby Hearing His Mom’s Voice For The First Time Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed | Watch

An 18-month-old baby, who had been living in the world of silence, finally heard his mother’s voice for the first time and his reaction has left netizens emotional. A video capturing the precious moment was shared on Twitter by user Finessa Hudgins with a caption that read ‘My baby got his hearing aids today’. The 42-second clip has surely left Internet users smiling and with happy tears as they flooded the comment section with all sorts of heartwarming reactions.

According to CNN, the little baby, Maison, was born four months premature after his parents were a victim of a home invasion. His mother Lauryn Webb was shot four times and two days later Maison was born during an emergency delivery. The 18-month-old baby was only one pound when he was born and the doctors warned his parents that he could be blind and not walk.

In an interview with US daily, Webb said that she couldn’t stop herself from crying as for the first time Maison heard her say his name. She added that his face lit up after which she just couldn’t keep it together. ‘I was definitely happier than he was,’ Webb added.

In the clip, one can see the toddler sitting on a person’s lap and Webb could be heard calling out his name. “Mason, Hi. Can you hear me?” said Webb, while the baby looked at her confused at first, but soon could be seen responding to the voice with a smile. Check out the clip below:

my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN — finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020

Netizens teary-eyed

Since shared, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. The Twitter post has been viewed over 4.6 million times. With nearly 500,000 likes and thousands of comments, netizens wrote, “The greatest thing I’ve seen all year, thank you for sharing this experience”. While some Twitteratis shared a ‘crying’ GIFs, others said, “As a hearing-impaired person who’s been wearing hearing aids for 25 years, I’m sooooo excited for him!!! There’s literally no better feeling in the world than to discover sounds you never knew existed”.

The response, the excitement in his face...I just can’t 😫😫❤️❤️ God bless you guys 👼 pic.twitter.com/wPUUEMruXt — YouTube: AlexasStarr✨ (@AlexasStarr) September 16, 2020

It’s so freaking adorable oh my god I wish you all nothing but happiness pic.twitter.com/cmhyYVTuZe — aj 🥱 (@ajbeenyawn) September 16, 2020

This is so beautiful I’m bouta cry lol. I’m so happy for you guys!!!😭😭😭💕💕💕 — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) September 16, 2020

This is wonderful! If he is deaf/partially deaf I hope you continue to teach him sign language. The deaf community is a really rich community that he could benefit having access to. — Akilah (@AkilahsEssenti1) September 17, 2020

This is so heartwarming. Look how happy he is. Such a gorgeous little boy.

My son was dead for the first 18months if his life but he just needed grommets. — Jessie Cee.. (@Cee_Jessie_) September 16, 2020

These videos break me like no other.😭 — TheFridays r InherentlyTransphobic DanielRadcliffe (@HotHandLuke1) September 17, 2020

He is the sweetest little angel in the world 🥺 his reaction is so precious, the look in his eyes melted my heart into a puddle that some happy tears made bigger. What a blessing to live in a time where this is possible 💖💖💖 — saoirsequitulias (@s_quitulias) September 17, 2020

Omg I’m teary. Beautiful. So happy for you both. He was overjoyed and brought to tears — Kiana (@BooYaKaH_K) September 16, 2020

