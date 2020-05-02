Good News: From 'Digital Wedding' To 'Katha Challenge'; 5 Positive Stories To Cheer You Up

The coronavirus outbreak has continued to rock the entire world since it originated in December. While most countries are under lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, millions of people are confined to their homes. This stillness of life has paved the way for humanity to find its way. From kind gestures to animals reacquiring their territories, from unique challenges to innovative celebrations, here are five best good news stories from today that are widely shared for being “delightful” amid pandemic.

'The Katha Challenge'

A new challenge known as “the Katha challenge” has gripped the Instagram users amid lockdown. Created by Chinmay Munghate, a Mumbai- based content writer, the challenge involves at least five people to participate to narrate one story. even though segments are written at different times, they are all connected. According to the challenge, a person composes a storyline that to speak within 3 minutes on social media and nominate other friends from the lists to continue the narration, who further nominate more people. However, the story has to be completed by only a minimum of five people, meaning, the fifth person in the nomination chain has to be a sensible conclusion to the story for the social media users. After this, the story is compiled and posted on the official Instagram page of the Katha Challenge.

'Digital Wedding'

Mark Van Name and Jen O’Leary, a couple from New York decided to get married in their backyard, however, there was some ‘technological’ aspect to this wedding that made it go viral all over the internet. Mark and Jen had a ‘change of plans’ and they decided to get married in an intimate ceremony that was hosted on a video conference call. Another interesting thing about this digital wedding was the invites. Mark wanted to make sure on the invite that pants were optional for their guests. According to a media report, the couple called the Councilmember Van Bramer’s office for information, who offered to marry them in his backyard on Saturday.

Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins #QueensWins pic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020

Penguin interacts with other zoo inhabitants

a zoo in San Diego, California, took an initiative to introduce the penguins with the primates. In the clip that the San Diego zoo posted on Facebook, the endangered penguin Dot can be seen exploring the Zoo and interacting with primate Ellie to keep itself and the animals engaged in times of isolation. The 35-second clip captured the attention of Facebook users as they lauded the zoo’s efforts to keep the inmates entertained in difficult times.

Dog interrupting weatherman's live news

A wholesome video of a pet dog interrupting a news reporter has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, one can see the weatherman’s pet dog interrupting the report in the most adorable manner. The meteorologist of an international media outlet, Paul Dellegatto was filming the segment when his golden retriever, Brody, knocked on his computer and jumped onto his lap. The cute dog also scampered off to find the cameraman and jumps right in front of the camera. Dellegatto in the video can also be heard playfully scolding the pooch after he interrupts his weather forecast report.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

UK neighbours dance to Diljit Dosanjh's song

A video has been going viral on the internet showing a neighbourhood in UK dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Veervaar on the streets while still being considerably far from each other. The video was posted on May 1 and the people can be seen enjoying thoroughly on the beats of the dhol during these bleak times of global health crisis. The video has garnered nearly 200k views with thousands of netizens saying it is “content worth seeing”.

Mum got me dancing for the street 😂🙃 pic.twitter.com/WWK6ZOKGYP — Kidha Ju okay? (@shergillj99) April 30, 2020

