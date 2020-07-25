Girl's 'harp Session Turns Into A Disney Movie' As Video Captures 'unlikely Guest' | Watch

A new video has surfaced on the internet which has gained a lot of attention. The video shows a young harpist playing the instrument outdoors. While she is playing, a strange guest joins her. The video went viral shortly after it surfaced.

The unlikely guest

The video was uploaded on Reddit on July 23. It is captioned as ‘My harp session turned into a Disney movie’. The video shows a harpist playing the evergreen Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 hit The Sound of Silence on the instrument. Not known to the Harpist, the camera captures a deer standing in the background, enjoying the music.

Read: Man Rescues Deer Trapped In Snake's Death Grip, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video: Watch

The video ends with the animal running away. This video featuring the harpist and the deer is doing rounds on social media. It has over 32,000 upvotes and 850 comments.

Read: Cop Rescues Deer From Ocean, Netizens Says They're 'crying Happy Tears

While the video has been reposted by many other accounts, there are also people who have stormed the comment section. One person commented, ‘Awww that’s so cute! It was all hesitant to approach, but I think it liked your music! So wholesome how it was scared to get close, but then you got startled when you saw it as well’. There are also people appreciating the performance by the girl. The comments read, ‘AWESOME! The deer has great taste. Love your performance, too! (Do you share your videos somewhere online?’ One comment read, ‘Two wholesome creatures startle each other with their kindness’.

Read: Video: Herd Of Deer Spotted In 'heart Of Mumbai' As Nature Heals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

This is not the first time that an animal story has gone viral. Few days back, a video of a huge python taking a dip into a pool of water to cool itself after what appears to be a heavy meal. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda.

Read: A Herd Of Deer Running Around Mithi River In The 'Heart Of Mumbai' Stuns Netizens; Watch

Also Read: Video Of Python Cooling Itself In Water After Having Heavy Meal Stuns Netizens; Watch

(Image Credits: Reddit/Noomie90)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.