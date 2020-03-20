Video: Italians Sing Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs' During COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Divided

Italy has seen the worst impact of coronavirus as the virus has infected more than 41,000 people and also claimed nearly 3,400 lives in the country. In a bid to contain the virus, the Italian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, however, Italians are not letting their spirits down. Amid the lockdown, several videos of Italian singing songs from their balconies have surfaced online.

Italians singing War Pigs

A recent video surfaced online in which people can be heard singing the first verse of Black Sabbath’s 1970 classic War Pigs. Similarly, a bunch of videos have also surfaced online of people performing or singing music from their balconies, and now it has led to a new meme format. The edited Black Sabbath video, however, has taken the internet by storm.

Quarantined Italians Singing Sabbath pic.twitter.com/tfMT1HMyEs — BlackSabbath (@BlackSabbath) March 18, 2020

The video shared by the official page of Black Sabbath has already received more than 789,000 views. The video has also garnered almost 37,000 likes and thousands of comments. One user even wrote, “Sad this is a stunt because in the circumstances War Pigs is precisely the right track”.

So cool, wish I was on one of those balconies... — Tony (@Tony2all2) March 18, 2020

Oh this is just glorious, this is precisely the content the internet was made for! — Francis Stewart (@Dr_F_Stewart) March 18, 2020

wish it wasn't fake though — American Werewolf (@Nihilistfucker) March 18, 2020

ha ha, if only that were true! — Jö Kendall ⧖ (@jothekendall) March 18, 2020

In truth, we sang the Italian Hymn & other songs that are an integral part of our beautiful culture. What they want us to sing, I have yet to understand if it is solidarity or looting.

(I currently have other priorities) — simona ventu (@SimonaVenturol) March 18, 2020

Here are more edited videos which have surfaced online,

omg italians are already singing whistle at their balcony, the song just came out.... im so emotional rn 😭🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/Z252Z0ftmt — ¹⁹⁹⁶ (@softjensanti) March 17, 2020

quarantined Italians singing city girls’ act up from their balcony 🙏🙌❤ pic.twitter.com/vTbtz89npY — jorden 🌈 (@jordenjjnn) March 18, 2020

Wow. While Italy is under quarantine, the whole neighborhood came out on the balcony and sang "X1-MA/PICK ME" by @x1official101 to show their support and thank god for keeping the boys healthy. Italians say x1 reboot 💙💚 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/lC00pESNiD — ##dany ☆ (@istgminhee) March 16, 2020

