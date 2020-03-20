The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Italians Sing Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs' During COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Divided

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus outbreak, a recent video surfaced online in which people can be heard singing the first verse of Black Sabbath’s 1970 classic War Pigs.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Italians

Italy has seen the worst impact of coronavirus as the virus has infected more than 41,000 people and also claimed nearly 3,400 lives in the country. In a bid to contain the virus, the Italian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, however, Italians are not letting their spirits down. Amid the lockdown, several videos of Italian singing songs from their balconies have surfaced online. 

Italians singing War Pigs

A recent video surfaced online in which people can be heard singing the first verse of Black Sabbath’s 1970 classic War Pigs. Similarly, a bunch of videos have also surfaced online of people performing or singing music from their balconies, and now it has led to a new meme format. The edited Black Sabbath video, however, has taken the internet by storm. 

READ: Video Of Baby Owl's Reaction To Thunderstorm Breaks Internet

The video shared by the official page of Black Sabbath has already received more than 789,000 views. The video has also garnered almost 37,000 likes and thousands of comments. One user even wrote, “Sad this is a stunt because in the circumstances War Pigs is precisely the right track”. 

READ: What Is World Sparrow Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Read Details

READ: This Video Of Girl Dancing With A Dog On Twitter Will Surely Bring A Smile To Your Face

Here are more edited videos which have surfaced online,

READ: Amar Chitra Katha Offers Month's Subscription To Its Comic Archives To Kids For Free

READ: Video: Wife Dances To 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla' As Husband Returns From Hospital

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE