sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |

Published 09:38 IST, September 16th 2024

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Cutesy Video With Dadi Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha stole the limelight again with her cute interaction with granny Neetu at the airport. The video is now going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Raha Kapoor’s cute video makes everyone go 'awww'
Raha Kapoor’s cute video makes everyone go 'awww' | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:38 IST, September 16th 2024