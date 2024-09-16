Published 09:38 IST, September 16th 2024
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Cutesy Video With Dadi Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha stole the limelight again with her cute interaction with granny Neetu at the airport. The video is now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raha Kapoor’s cute video makes everyone go 'awww' | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:38 IST, September 16th 2024