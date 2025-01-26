Krushna Abhishek Confesses He Has Purchased 3 BHK Apartment To Store His Designer Clothes And Shoes

Krushna Abhishek, Govinda's nephew, is known for his comic timing and dance moves at Kapil Sharma's Show. He has been one of the long-standing members of the show. However, other than his love for acting, he also loves designer shoes and clothes. In a recent interview, the actor confessed that he purchased a 3 BHK flat only to house his extensive collections of shoes and clothes.

Krushna Abhishek has purchased a 3 BHK not to live but...

Recently, comedian Krushna appeared on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel where he opened up about his love for shows and designer clothes. He shared that he has an extensive collection of shoes which he has stored in a separate property he bought. “I have bought a house and have turned it into a boutique," he said. On hearing this, Archana's husband Parmeet Sethi was shocked. Krushna then added that he keeps changing the lot after every six months.

(A file photo of Krushna Abhishek | Image: Instagram)

On hearing this, Archana joked that her son Ayushmann is of the “same height as you so whatever you discard while shifting lots, give it them to Ayushmann”.

Krushna Abhishek shares hilarious DnG story

In the same conversation, Krushna shared that while he was growing up, he used to wear his uncle Govinda's clothes. Adding to this, he said, initially he thought fashion brand D & G was made by David Dhawan and Govinda. However, later he realised it was an international brand, called Dolce & Gabbana. “Back when I was in college, he used to wear all big brands. We had no clue about brands, but at that time he would wear Prada, Gucci…, names that I have recently learnt to pronounce. All his life, my mama would wear DnG clothes. For years, I wore his shirts and jackets of that brand. For many years, I was under the impression that DnG stands for David and Govinda. I thought they are so famous that they must have created a brand of their own," Krushna shared.

(Krushna Abhishek with Govinda | Image: Instagram)