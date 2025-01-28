Mahavatar Writer Niren Bhatt Opens Up About Vicky Kaushal Starrer, Says ‘Read 11 Novels On Parashurama To Get...'

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Following the release in February, the actor will shoot for his next project Mahavatar, which is a mythological epic drama. In a recent interview, writer Niren Bhatt spilt the beans about the project and admitted that the movie, based on the life of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, is a "new genre" for him. Bhatt was part of Akshay Kumar's recently released Sky Force as a writer.

Niren Bhatt opens up about Mahavatar

In an interview with Midday, Niren Bhatt said Mahavatar will tell the story of Lord Parashurama, who was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He added that there are lots of references from Bhagavata Purana and 11 other scriptures. And there are ancient texts that one can read in libraries, but people don’t read them.

Drawing a commonality between Sky Force and Mahavatar, he said that though their worlds are dramatically different, both demanded rigorous research. “We did intense research on the Armed Forces to get everything right. Similarly, when you are writing a mythological film, you need to [be accurate]. You can’t go wrong with either genre. I have already read ancient plays and 11 novels on Parashurama to get all the details right,” he states.

(A poster of Mahavatar | Image: Instagram)

Who is Lord Parashurama?

It is believed that Parashurama was Chiranjeevi (immortal). He was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Born as Ramabhadra of the Bhargava Clan (headed by Bhrigu, one of the Manvantaras of Lord Brahma), he later gained the name of Parashurama when he obtained Mahakaal's Parashu (axe weapon) and led the Devas to victory against the Asuras in a war in which the Devas were losing.

According to Hindu scriptures, he also played a vital role in Mahabharata, teaching Bheeshma, Dronacharya and Karna the art of war and weaponry and fought against Bheeshma to fulfil Amba's request to kill Bheeshma, though he failed to do so.

He was a master of weapons especially the Parashu and the bow he wields.

What else do we know about Mahavatar?