Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Restrict Paparazzi Access To Jeh And Taimur After Stabbing Incident, Impose Conditions
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan, amid stabbing incident.
Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed inside his Mumbai home, the Devara actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor have laid down certain ground rules for the paparazzi. As per the latest report, Bebo's team held a meeting with the Mumbai paparazzi on Tuesday where they requested them to follow some guidance concerning taking photos of Jeh and Taimur. This comes amid heightened security measures for the Pataudi family.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi to not click pictures of their children: reports
According to the report, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. They also urged photographers not to gather outside their homes due to increased security concerns.
The Tashan couple stated that pictures of them can be taken if they attend events.
Why did Saif Ali Khan get attacked?
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 6 times in the early hours of January 16 at his upscale Bandra home in Mumbai in a burglary attempt by a Bangladeshi attacker. Following this, Race Star was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries. The actor was discharged on January 21. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. It was Jeh’s nanny, Eliyamma Philip, who had first spotted the intruder and raised an alarm. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have arrested the attacker and investigations are still underway.
