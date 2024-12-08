Triptii Dimri Enjoys Pre-Christmas Festivities With Rumored Boyfriend Sam Merchant, Friends | Photos

The Christmas season has arrived, and Bollywood celebrities are gearing up for the festive celebrations. Triptii Dimri, who is frequently spotted out and about with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, gave a glimpse of her own festivities as she began the celebrations with him and her friends.

Triptii Dimri shares glimpse of pre-Christmas celebration with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories, capturing moments from a special event in Mumbai called "Starry Starry Night."

In some of the images, the Animal actress can be seen posing with her friends while Merchant takes joyful selfies. One photo showcased a Christmas-themed decoration featuring the nativity scene, accompanied by a white heart emoji. The post ended with a glowing selfie of Triptii, who posed next to a Christmas-themed cushion that read "Merry Christmas."

Triptii Dimri instagram | Image: X

For the evening, Triptii kept her outfit casual, wearing a brown top and blue denim jeans. She maintained flawless makeup and kept her hair down. Her rumoured beau looked stylish in a black t-shirt.

While Triptii and Sam have never addressed the rumours about their relationship, their frequent public appearances together and the special posts they share continue to spark speculation.

A viral clip of Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

A few days back, the Animal actress was seen enjoying a bike ride with Sam Merchant recently. As photographers approached, the actress turned away to avoid the cameras.