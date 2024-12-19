Jungkook Surprises ARMY With Midnight Live Session, Treats With Tour Of New House

BTS’ Golden Maknae aka Jungkook gave a surprise to his fans on Weverse with several songs and house tour. ARMYs who had been eagerly waiting for his glimpse, finally got to see him. His pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Viral clips of BTS’ Jungkook crooning songs

Jungkook surprised his fans by singing few hit songs that includes BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT, Queen of Tears OST. In addition he also a a tour of his house. Fans flooded the comment section to express their happiness and excitement.

One user wrote, “I appreciate that he sings it, even though he doesn’t know all the lyrics”. Another user wrote, “Seeing him sing live after ages I missed you so much Jungkookie my star babie”. “This live was emotionally ubelievable, this moment is engraved deep in my heart.

Jungkook, youngest singer in the group has been dominating the global Billboard charts with his first GOLDEN album tracks. Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow are among the tracks from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, that have topped Billboard charts around the world. He is no longer just a K-pop sensation; he has achieved success in the pop world and established himself in the Western market.

When will BTS make comeback?

During the interview, Jungkook shared his excitement for the future and BTS' comeback in 2025. While working on solo projects, he expressed the occasional longing for BTS. “When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent.

File photo of BTS | Source: IMDb