Divya Prabha Reacts To Leaked N*de Scenes From All We Imagine As Light: Pathetic But Anticipated...

All We Imagine As Light hit the theatres on November 22 across India. Helmed by Payal Kapadia, the movie became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, this year. However, a clip from the movie has gone viral on the internet showing actress Divya Prabha, who played a Malayali nurse in the movie. In the scene, she appears naked and just that part of the movie has leaked. When asked about the same, Divya slammed the people and said that she didn't need to strip naked for fame.

Divya Prabha shares 'had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala'

In an interview with OnManorama, Divya, who is shooting for director Thamar KV's next film, called it "pathetic". The actress further mentioned she had anticipated such a reaction from a section of the Kerala audience even when she signed up for the role. "We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and even the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film. But we are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles. I am glad to see there were people, especially men, who opposed the act. This shows there is a lot of hope in the present generation," she continued.

She also shared that in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Malayalis were also part of the panel who approved the scene. She explained as an actor, she choose scripts, she is convinced about and she was convinced about her character in the movie. Adding to it the actress shared how she was accused of doing a 'nude scene' for fame.

"I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don’t think I need to strip naked to earn fame,” Divya concluded.

