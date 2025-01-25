Published 23:35 IST, January 25th 2025
Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 2: Anime Doubles Its Biz Ahead Of Republic Day
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. It premiered at IFFI in 1993 but didn't release in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 2: Over 30 years after its premiere at the 1993 edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI), the anime Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama is doing well at the box office in India. The movie has been remastered in 4K and released in four languages. The audience response to it is good and the collections more than doubled on the second day.
Healthy growth for Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama at box office
The movie collected ₹40 lakh on its opening day. On day 2 the biz touched ₹90 lakh according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The final numbers could be higher, even touching the ₹1 crore mark. In two days, the film has collected over ₹1.25 crore. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.
RRR writer attached with Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.
Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for the Baahubali franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but wasn't released in cinema halls. It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:35 IST, January 25th 2025