Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 2: Anime Doubles Its Biz Ahead Of Republic Day

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 2: Over 30 years after its premiere at the 1993 edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI), the anime Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama is doing well at the box office in India. The movie has been remastered in 4K and released in four languages. The audience response to it is good and the collections more than doubled on the second day.

A still from Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama | Image: X

Healthy growth for Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama at box office

The movie collected ₹40 lakh on its opening day. On day 2 the biz touched ₹90 lakh according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The final numbers could be higher, even touching the ₹1 crore mark. In two days, the film has collected over ₹1.25 crore. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

RRR writer attached with Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Ramayana anime has released in India for the first time | Image: X