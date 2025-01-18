Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect Detained In Madhya Pradesh After Being On The Run For 60 Hours

A suspect in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been nabbed by the police in Madhya Pradesh . He is being brought in for questioning by the Mumbai Police. It is yet to be ascertained whether the detainee is the man who attacked Saif in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday. The actor was attacked six times with a hexablade and was grievously wounded on January 16. He underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and is currently recovering.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house in Mumbai on January 16 | Image: X

20 teams of cops on the lookout for Saif's attacker

More than 60 hours have passed since the attack on Saif Aliu Khan. The Mumbai Police is yet to make an arrest in the case. Several suspects have already been questioned by the Police and released. Two men were detained in Mumbai on Friday, January 17, in connection with the case. One of them was a carpenter who worked at the actor's residence two days before the attack. Cops recorded the statement of Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor in relation to the case on Saturday. More details are yet to come to light.

Details of FIR in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Based on Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip's statement, police registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions.

Eliyama Philip was at Saif Ali Khan's home at the time of the attack on him | Image: ANI