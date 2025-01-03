Khushbu Sundar Recounts Traumatic Past Of Being Sexually Abused By Her Father: He Would Beat With Belt, Buckle...

Khushbu Sundar is an actress and politician who works mostly in Tamil films and has also featured in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The actress has always been vocal about her opinions and never shies away from opening up.In a recent interaction, she revealed details of sexual abuse and violence at the hands of her own father.

Khushbu Sundar on facing sexual abuse

In an interview with Vicky Lalwani, Khushbu Sundar said, He was sexually abusive towards me, he was physically abusive towards my brothers. Physically extremely abusive towards my brothers and my mother. He would beat them up with a belt, buckle, heels of a shoe. He would punch my mother. We have seen all that. He would slam my mother to the wall. So we have seen the man be so abusive.”

Khusbhu Sundar recalled she was just 14 when she had endured all of this. Her then hairdresser Ubin noticed all of this and and specifically the untoward behaviour her father projected it.

File photo of Khusbhu Sundar | Source: IMDb

She further added, “There was this fear instilled in me that if you are going to speak about what he did, to anybody, then he would abuse them more, beat them up more. So I had to bear the brunt as I was already seeing how he was beating up my brothers and my mother. I was very scared.”

Who is Khushbu Sundar?

Khushbu was born as Nakhat Khan on September 29, 1970. She began her career as a child artist in the Hindi film The Burning Train song Teri Hai Zameen Tera Aasman. Between 1980 and 1985, she performed as a child actor in various Hindi films like Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Dard Ka Rishta, and Bemisal.