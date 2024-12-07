Netizens Troll Allu Arjun For Not Apologising For Fan's Death At Pushpa 2 Premiere: You Lost Respect

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: On Friday, Allu Arjun shared a video on his social media handle reacting to the tragic incident where a woman died and a boy suffered serious injuries when the actor made a sudden visit to theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere. In the video, he expressed grief and donated ₹25 lakh to the deceased and promised to cover the medical expenses of the boy who is currently critical.

As the video surfaced, the internet noticed that the actor didn’t apologise for his action because the stampede happened in the wake of catching his glimpse in the theatre. This didn’t go down well with the netizens and called out the actor for the same.

Internet wants to hear Allu Arjun apologising

X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with netizens' reactions criticising the actor for reacting to the tragic stampede incident after 48 hours when a complaint was filed against him, his security team and the theatre management. A user wrote, “After 48 hours of incident, He came up wearing a Promotional hoodie of his film, Good makeup, Proper lighting, Professional colour grading, Background music, And NO APOLOGY.” Another said, “Bro said everything except 'I'm sorry'.”

<i>(A screen from the post | Image: X)</i>

“We all know then and there but you are saying you learnt about this next morning, clearly you are doing this as an obligation. You lost respect and I am ashamed of you," an angry user wrote.

In the video, Allu Arjun said that he and the Pushpa team didn’t feel like celebrating the opening success owing to the incident, but a user pointed out that he had celebrated before making the video. “At least think about sm before giving this kind of video byte. You celebrated with crackers and These videos gone viral all over sm platforms. And saying you are heartbroken and have no mood to celebrate,” a user wrote.

Another user asked the actor to react to Sam’s recent claim that he composed 90 per cent of Pushpa 2 The Rule’s background score. “Did Sam CS or DSP or Ajneesh compose this video’s BGM brother?”

“Records are temporary but the character is permanent! You would have done it after the incident happened, but you didn't do it rather sent your team to hospital after the victim filed a case and you were bursting crackers till night. You lost yourself as Human @alluarjun,” another fan wrote.

What did Allu Arjun say in the video?

In a 3-minute-47-second-long video, the actor said, “In the last 20 years, I have been to the theatres for almost every film; something like this has never happened. We were very disappointed and shocked, none of us feel like celebrating. We make films so people can enjoy the film in theatres, so to learn that something like this happened…I can’t put it in words.”

He shared the video with a long caption, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."