Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Pre-wedding Festivities Begin With Haldi Ceremony | VIRAL VIDEO

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. Their wedding ceremony is reported to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Ahead of the big day, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities on November 29. Photos and videos of the actors from their haldi ceremony are now doing rounds on social media.

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya haldi ceremony begins

Ahead of the wedding, there are several pre-wedding festivities held as per Indian traditions. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also partook in the pre-wedding haldi festivity. Family members of both the bride and groom-to-be were present at the occasion.

Inside photos from the event show the couple engaging in fun activities and candid conversations. The Made In Heaven star was seen in two outfit changes for the pre-wedding ceremony. For the first look, she ditched the traditional yellow and opted for a red saree with a matching blouse and a statement neckpiece. She was complimented by Naga Chaitanya who wore a kurta pyjama set for the ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala channels her inner Vanathi for Mangala Snanam

As a part of the traditional South Indian weddings, the haldi ceremony is accompanied by a Mangala Sanam Jalleda. This ritual takes place after applying the turmeric paste to the bride and groom. The soon-to-be weds are then showered with turmeric water signifying a fresh start to a new life. The couple is then expected to change into their first official wedding outfit.





Inside photo from Sobhita Dhulipala's Mangala Snanam ceremony | Image: X