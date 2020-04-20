Fact Check: Is The Video Showing People Throwing Stones At The Police In Kolkata True?

Claim: Video showing stone pelting on police in Metiabruz, Kolkata.

Rating: False

What is the rumour about?

The video that is spreading all over social media shows people running after the police and the police vehicles and engaging in stone-pelting. The video states that it is from Metiabruz in Kolkata.

The video that was posted around March 25 also states that during the current dire situation when the country is in lockdown, some people gathered on the streets causing chaos in Metiabruz.

After the Tablighi Jamaat movement in Delhi, the regarding communal violence news is pouring in from different locations in India.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Who started the rumour?

Social media forwards

The video showing people throwing stones at the police officials in Metiabruz area was shared by a Facebook user, and the same video has been forwarded all over social media.

Google Trends

After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to stone pelting in Metiabruz rumour, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches has been done on April 19, 2020, and the trend seems to be stable on April 20 as well.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the Metibruz stone-pelting rumour and found the claims to be False.

Reportedly, the video was found to be of December 2019 when the Anti-CAA protests were taking place in Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was reported that 5 policemen were injured by the protesters. The video is thus not of Metiabruz area.

The Kolkata police shared a tweet regarding the incorrect video that was shared by the Facebook user and stated that they will be arresting the person. Here is the tweet by the Kolkata police.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Even a local Gujarat portal shared the Anti-CAA protest video of December 5 stating it to be from Ahmedabad.

Major Surendra Poonia shared the same video stating it to be from the Anti-CAA protests in Delhi. This claim is also wrong as the video is not from Delhi but from Ahmedabad. Here is a tweet by Poonia.

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.

