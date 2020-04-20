Fact Check: Is The Video Showing People Throwing Stones At The Police In Kolkata True?

Quick links:
Claim: Video showing stone pelting on police in Metiabruz, Kolkata.
Rating: False
After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to stone pelting in Metiabruz rumour, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches has been done on April 19, 2020, and the trend seems to be stable on April 20 as well.
ये कश्मीर को दिल्ली ले आये हैं— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 26, 2020
पत्थर नहीं फेंक रहे हैं ये बल्कि भारत को तोड़ रहे हैं ..यह सब बरखा,रविश,डिसूज़ा, राजदीप, Wire,Quint,BBC,Scroll,राणा अयूब,अरफ़ा, NDTV नहीं दिखायेंगे !
यह Anti-CAA आंदोलन नहीं है बल्कि आतंकवाद है और इसका कंट्रोल रूम रावलपिंडी में है !#DelhiBurns pic.twitter.com/011mmDphHS
Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.
