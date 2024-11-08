Published 18:18 IST, November 8th 2024
Can These Drinks Diminish Your LDL Levels? Let’s Spill The Tea!
- Health News
- 2 min read
In the battle against bad cholesterol, we’ve all heard the typical advice: eat better, exercise more, and, of course, cut back on those greasy takeout meals. But what if we told you that there are drinks—yes, drinks—that could help you lower your LDL levels without sacrificing your social life? You know, those pesky little molecules that clog your arteries and give your heart a reason to be mad at you. Let's dive into the magic elixirs that claim to help.
Green tea aka ‘Heart Hero’
Move over, coffee! Green tea has long been touted as the “miracle drink” in the wellness world. Packed with antioxidants like catechins, green tea is believed to reduce LDL cholesterol and improve heart health. Studies suggest that sipping 3–5 cups a day could make a difference. But before you go overboard, remember, moderation is key—unless you want to be functioning on the caffeine edge.
Pomegranate juice: Antioxidant booster
Who knew a tiny fruit like this could pack such a punch? Pomegranate juice is loaded with antioxidants, which may help reduce LDL levels while keeping your arteries in check. While the science is still mixed, the antioxidant benefits are hard to ignore. Just make sure you're drinking the real stuff—not some sugar-laden version that could do more harm than good.
Apple cider vinegar: The bitter sip of Vitality
Apple cider vinegar, aka ACV, is the health trend that keeps on giving. With its acetic acid, it’s said to help lower cholesterol and even improve heart health. The catch? It’s strong and probably not your go-to for a casual sip. But if you can stomach it, this tangy tonic could be your LDL-fighting ally.
