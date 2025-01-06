What is HMPV Virus? What We Know Of Its Origin

Find out everything there's to know about the spread of HMPV cases. | Image: Republic

As Human Metapneumovirus spreads globally, two HMPV cases were detected in Bengaluru, and one in Ahmedabad. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

Meanwhile, a three-month-old female infant, with a history of bronchopneumonia, an inflammation that inflames alveoli, was diagnosed with this respiratory in capital city of Karnataka.

What is HMPV and Where Did It Come From?

The mysterious origin of HMPV

The first case of HMPV was detected way back in 2001 by Dutch researchers examining samples of children with respiratory infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC).

The human metapneumovirus is an RNA virus, which belongs to the Pneumoviridae, Metapneumovirus genus.

The presence of this respiratory illness has existed for close to six decades. This respiratory pathogen has spread across the globe mainly through droplets via people sneezing, and coughing.

The immune response induced by HMPV is considered weak to stop repeated instances of infections. Though it can be found throughout the year, it is most detected in winter and spring, as per the CDC site.

Know all about the common symptoms of HMPV. Image credit: AP

What are the common symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

The common symptoms associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, according to CDC.

Clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections, it said. The estimated incubation period is 3 to 6 days, and the median duration of illness can vary depending upon severity but is similar to other respiratory infections caused by viruses, it added.

Is coughing the most common way of spreading HMPV? Image credit: Pinterest

How does HMPV spread and what precautions can prevent its transmission?

HMPV is most likely to spread from an infected person to others via

Droplets via coughing and sneezing.

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.

Touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them then touching the eyes, mouth, and nose.

The preventive measures that have been recommended to halt the spread of this seasonal respiratory illness includes, avoid hugging people, refrain from kissing, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, and avoid using shared utensils.

Are there vaccines at play to cure HMPV patients? Image credit: AP

Is there a vaccine for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

At present, there is no vaccine to cure people from respiratory illnesses that thrives during winter season.

HMPV cases are being detected globally, including three cases in India. Image credit: AP

Can HMPV cause serious complications in children and the elderly?

While no one is safe from this new China virus, the demographic that needs to remain vigilant as they are at a higher rate of risk includes children, and the elderly. All cases detected in India have affected infants.

Reportedly, children under the age of five have a higher chance of being affected by this seasonal illness known to affect your lower and upper respiratory system. The Lancet Global Health in 2021 data held HMPV responsible for the deaths of 1 per cent of children with acute lowest respiratory.



