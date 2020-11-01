Protests In Hyderabad After KCR's Govt Halts Rs 10,000/family Flood Relief; 10 Arrested

Protests have begun over the non-allotment of Hyderabad flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000 per home as promised by the Telangana state government. The Residents of Hyderabad's Malakpet have started demonstrating, informed an Additional Inspector of Police. This came just hours after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) halted the distribution of relief funds to those affected by the Hyderabad floods.

"Local residents of Malakpet area protested at the main road under Chaderghat Police Station limits. They protested stating that they did not receive the Rs 10,000 flood relief amount announced by the state government. Ten protesters were arrested as preventive custody and a case was registered under Section 151 of CrPC," said Nagaraju, Additional Inspector of Police, Chaderghat Police Station.

Read | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Announces Financial Aid For Every Flood-hit Household

Read | MoS Kishan Reddy Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel; Slams Telangana Govt For Not Celebrating

Cash Relief distribution halted

According to local media reports, the distribution of the relief amount of Rs. 10,000 per family to those affected in the Hyderabad floods was halted after the Telangana state government issued orders regarding the same. As per the reports, this step was taken in order to free the GHMC officials to ensure their availability for the GHMC Council polls related work as well as other duties. The municipal staff and officials have been instructed to resume their usual duties.

Reports also suggest that the remaining Hyderbad flood relief funds will be distributed from the GHMC office. This comes just days after there were allegations of bias in the distribution of cash relief against the Telangana government as well as the local corporators.

Read | Telangana Floods: West Bengal Govt Contributes 2 Cr For Flood Relief; Expresses Solidarity

Read | Telangana: Central Team Visits Hyderabad To Assess Damage Due To Floods That Killed 70

Hyderabad Flood Relief announced

Earlier in October, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000. Every house that has been partially damaged by the floods will receive financial aid of Rs. 50,000 while the completely damaged ones will receive Rs. 1 lakh. As per the official press release, KCR said that the financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 will be distributed from October 20 onwards to allow people to obtain groceries and essential commodities like rice and pulses which have been lost amid the floods.

Read | Telangana Govt Begins Distribution Of Cash Aid To Hyderabad Flood Victims; Rains Continue

Read | Telangana BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Siddipet Raid; Submits Memorandum To State CEO

(With inputs from ANI)