Important Days In March: Memorable National And International Dates

March, the third month of the calendar, is named after Roman God Mars as per an article published in The British Museum. Mars was the god of war. The month of March has 31 days, some of these holding greater significance than others. Want to know about important days in March? Here are the details for you-

Important days in March 2021

1 March- Zero Discrimination Day and World Civil Defence Day

This day is internationally important and is among the special days in March. The UN stated to celebrate this day from 1 March 2014 to raise awareness against discrimination which often happens because of race, caste, religion, age, gender, ethnicity, colour, weight, height etc.

This day is also celebrated as World Civil Defence Day. The International Civil Defence Organisation of ICDO celebrates this day since 1990 to help people know about the importance of civil protection.

4 March- National Safety Day

It is among the essential days in March. The National Safety Council of India celebrates this day to raise awareness and keep people safe from health loss, financial loss etc.

8 March- International Women's Day

International women's day is among the most important special days in March. It was first celebrated in the UK in 1908. The purple colour is the symbol of women all over the world. On this day, women around the globe celebrate their achievements in different places and also raise awareness against gender discrimination and the problems faced by them.

8 March- Ramakrishna Jayanti

The day is also considered among the main auspicious days in March. On this day, Sri Ramakrishna, who is regarded as one of the social reformers and saints of modern India, took birth in West Bengal.

10 March: CISF Raising Day

This day is also among the important days in March 2021. On this day, the Central Industrial Security Force or CISF was formed in 1969 under a Parliament act. This organization is under the control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It works with the Indian armed process and state policies to protect law and order.

Second Wednesday of March: No smoking Day

The second Wednesday in March is also an important day. This day is celebrated as the “No Smoking Day” to make people aware of the ill effects of nicotine and cancer caused by this habit.

16 March- National Vaccination Day

This day is celebrated since 1995 as National Immunization Day to raise awareness on vaccination all over India.

22 March- World Water Day

The UN started to celebrate this day in 1992 to make people aware of the importance of fresh water and how to use sustainable practices to keep water safe from pollution.

23 March- World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated to campaign for weather and climate safety. The World Meteorological Organisation started to celebrate this day in 1950 to raise awareness on climate change and its effect.

24 March- World Tuberculosis Day

On 24 March 1882, Dr Robert Koch discovered Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, the bacteria which causes TB. This day is celebrated globally to make people hear about TB, its impact, and treatments.

29 March: Holi

Another day among the auspicious days in March is Holi. This year, in 2021, Holi will be celebrated on 29 March. The day celebrates the festival of colours.

These are the important days in March 2021. All these days have their significance and are worthy of being mentioned. Here is a table for your reference-