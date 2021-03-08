JEE Main Result 2021 Declared, Check Scorecard In 5 Simple Steps; Direct Link Here

JEE Main Result 2021 OUT: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited JEE Main February Result 2021 has been declared by NTA. The JEE Main 2021 result can be checked at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, B.E, B.Arch, or B. Planning can now check their NTA scores online. NTA conducted the first cycle of JEE Main exam 2021 from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. Follow the steps given below to download your JEE Main Results.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main February 2021 result link flashing

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your application number/ roll number and date of birth/ password to log in

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

NTA has already released the JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 on Sunday night. Candidates can download the final answer key and tally it with their response sheet. This year, approximately, 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the IIT- entrance examination. 95% of the total registered candidates had appeared in the exam. The candidates who have passed the exam are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam 2021 that is slated to be held on July 3. Clearing the JEE Advanced exam 2021 is compulsory to secure a seat in the desired IITs.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main February results can re-attempt the exam in March, April, or May sessions. NTA is conducting the exam four times this year. The final rank list will be prepared only after the completion of the May session exam. JEE Main 2021 final result will be declared by June or July this year. Candidates who appear for more than one session will be evaluated based on their best of all attempts. Currently, candidates can only download their NTA JEE Main scorecard this time. For more details, candidates can visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

