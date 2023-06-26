India News LIVE | Over 30 BRS Leaders Join Congress Days After KCR Skipped Opposition Meet

Quick links:
Two accused involved in Pragati Maidan's tunnel daylight robbery have been apprehended by the police on Monday, informed the Delhi Police. Further raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused. As per police source, four accused have been identified in the case and search operation is being conducted to arrest them.
Delhi Police have provided security to Singer and Rapper Honey Singh, after he filed a complaint about receiving death threats allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar. Two armed gunmen have been provided to him by the Delhi Police, who will provide him security 24 hours, even outside Delhi.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Oman. He also held wide-ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman.
The Hyderabad Customs undertook the destruction of various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances totally weighing around 8946.26 kgs, which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Hyderabad Customs on various counts. The destruction included 2655.94 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja), 11 Kgs of Heroin, 409.39 Kgs of Alprazoalam and related materials, 142.932 Kgs of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 Kgs of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.95 Kgs of Mephedrone, 53.983 Kgs of Methaqualone and 5595.14 Kgs of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine.
Famous comedian and YouTuber Devraj Patel of 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' fame dies in a road crash in the capital city of Chhattisgarh, Raipur. His bike was hit by a truck, which led to his death. A senior police official of the Chhattisgarh Police said, "Devraj Patel died after he was hit by a truck. He suffered severe injuries to the head and other body parts. The accident took place in Raipur. The truck driver has been detained. Devraj's friend was also on the bike, he sustained injuries."
India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the recent attacks on the Sikh community members in Pakistan. As per official sources, four incidents have taken place between April and June 2023 and India has taken serious note of these incidents. India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports. It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution.
Indian Army has been adjudged as the best organisation in the Ministry of Defence for procurement on Government e-Marketplace for the financial year 2022-23. Army Vice Chief Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar on Monday received the award on behalf of the force from Union Minister Piyush Goyal at an event.
The single-lane road of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has been opened for traffic movement, after it was blocked by the debris amid heavy rainfall.
Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed CM Mamata Banerjee over development of the state. He said, "They (TMC) have the habit of lying. Mamata Banerjee's party contested in UP and Tripura as well. They got a big zero (seats) in Goa. There is no development in Bengal, no industry, no business-friendly environment, no new airport, no employment in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee spends Rs 500 crore in her programs and Rs 300 crore in the court to save the accused in the recruitment scam."
Delhi Police has apprehended one Bangladeshi woman photographer for flying drone in prohibited area near Akshardham Temple. An official of the Delhi Police said, "On receiving information about a flying drone near Akshardham Temple, a police team from Police Station Mandawali reached the spot, where one Bangladeshi woman photographer was found with a drone today. The drone has been taken into possession and further enquiry is underway."
Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday. Both leaders discussed with Rahul Gandhi about the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government's attitude towards opposition party leaders, apart from discussion on the organisational issues.
The political tussle in the state of West Bengal has escalated between the TMC-led state government and the BJP-led central government as the election campaign for the upcoming panchayat election intensifies. Meanwhile, the members of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad showed black flags to Governor CV Ananda Bose at North Bengal University, Siliguri.
TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Monday slammed the WB Governor, saying, “If Governor CV Ananda Bose continues to act like a BJP agent, he will have to face black fags and slogans like 'Ananda Bose go back'.” He further attacked the BJP, “The political process of the 2024 Lok Sabha has started already and the next meeting is scheduled to be held in Shimla. We are confident that the BJP government will be toppled and the opposition will come to power. The current Panchayat election is the start of the process of Lok Sabha polls."
Amid heavy rainfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has urged tourists to prioritize their safety when planning a visit to the state. Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) RS Bali informed that the past 24 hours have witnessed substantial rainfall in the state, resulting in landslides on multiple routes leading to tourist destinations.
Tourists are advised to check the website of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) before planning their visit to the state. Furthermore, tourists, who are already in the state on a trip, are cautioned against approaching rivers and hilly areas.
The Nandanagar motorway in Uttarakhand has been blocked due to debris coming from the hill at Chaman Mandir near Nandprayag. As per reports, many vehicles are stuck on both sides due to road blockade. Police and administration are engaged in the operation to open the road at the earliest.
Over 30 BRS leaders including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday
Due to the possibility of heavy rains on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has been postponed, informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The CM said, "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow, June 27th, PM Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria (of Shahdol) has been postponed. Soon, the new date of his visit will be decided. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs in Bhopal will remain the same."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reiterated India’s stand on the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Addressing a public event in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Singh said, “Occupying Jammu and Kashmir illegally does not make it Pakistan's locus standi. PoK was, is and will always be a part of India. At least three proposals to this intention have been passed. The Indian Parliament has passed a unanimous resolution regarding PoK. People living in PoK have been suffering a lot, and they will raise slogans and demand to merge POK with India.”
Maharashtra Police have arrested 11 people in two different cases related to violent incidents on the allegations of transporting animals and carrying beef. Special Inspector General of Maharashtra Police, Nasik, BG Shekhar on Monday said, "11 people have been arrested in two separate cases. In the first case, some people attacked those who were transporting animals in Igatpuri. In another case, people were attacked for allegedly carrying beef in a car. We urge people not to take the law into their hands."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday sent a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) seeking details of the need for additional 485 companies of central forces, for which it has sent a requisition. An official confirmed the news, saying, the MHA, in its letter, also sought details of the deployment of the 337 companies of central forces which have been sent so far for the upcoming panchayat election in the state.
West Bengal SEC, Rajiva Sinha has written thrice to the MHA seeking more central forces for the panchayat election in the state, slated to be held on June 8. The SEC has asked for a total 822 companies of central forces from the MHA for the rural poll.
The central government official said, "The MHA has sent a letter to the SEC asking for reasons behind the requisition of additional 485 companies of central forces, for which State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha had written to it. It has also been inquired how the central forces sent so far have been utilized. The MHA has asked the SEC to share details of the districts where these forces have been deployed so far."
Accused involved in sensational robbery incident Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel have been identified. The robbers were caught on CCTV camera. Police have launched search operation to nab the accused at earliest. Pertinently, it was on Saturday, when 4 bike-borne robbers intercepted a cab in Pragati Maidan's tunnel and robbered passenger's bag containing cash around Rs 2 lakh on gun point. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the tunnel.
Maharashtra Police has registered an FIR at Buldhana police station against unknown person for allegedly raising slogans in support of Aurangzeb during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in the area. Buldhana police has registered the FIR under sections 153 (A) and 505 (1) (B) of the IPC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two mission in Madhya Pradesh, during his visit on June 27th. The PM will attend a public programme in Shahdol, where he will launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart distribution of Ayushman cards. Sickle Cell disease is widespread among many tribal population groups in India with prevalence of heterozygotes varying from 1-40 per cent. PM Modi will also flag off Vande Bharat train in MP.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review meeting with the Uttarakhand officials and took stock of the preparations for 'Kanwar Yatra 2023' at Haridwar. The annual Kanwar Yatra is going to start from July 4 this year.
Heavy rainfall has predicted in some districts of Kerala and adjoining coastal areas of neighbouring states on Tuesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad and 'orange' alert has been issued in Idukki district for tomorrow.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on former US President Barack Obama's remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims and said, "Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members... He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked."
BJP on Monday held a press conference and slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the hike of power tariff and accused the Delhi government of cheating the citizens.
A massive fire broke out at a gas godown on Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village of Rajkot District, earlier today. Fire tenders are present at the spot and an operation is underway to control the fire.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on June 27, 2023. At around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and flag off five Vande Bharat Trains. Prime Minister will attend a public programme in Shahdol at around 3 PM, where he will honour Rani Durgavati, launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards. Prime Minister will also visit Pakaria village in Shahdol District.
For the second time this month, an IndiGo flight entered the Pakistani airspace on Sunday. Flight 6e-2124 from Srinagar-Jammu entered the Pakistan airspace for a while, but was later diverted to Amritsar. According to the airline company, the flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace due to bad weather conditions. Authorities in both countries were reportedly informed before the flight was diverted.
“IndiGo 6e-2124 flight entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar,” IndiGo officials told ANI. The flight's diversion was expertly planned by air traffic controllers in Jammu and Lahore, and the plane landed safely in Amritsar, the official said. READ MORE