Yet Another Indian Student Death In UK, Body Pulled Out Of Birmingham Canal

Just days after a Hyderabad student was stabbed to death by her Brazililan flatmate in London, yet another death of an Indian student has rocked the community.

The body of 25-year-old Jeevanth Sivakumar from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was pulled out of a canal in Birmingham on Wednesday. He was pursuing Strategy and International Business M.Sc. at London's Aston University, and had received his BE in Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering from the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore.

Police continue probe

According to the Indian embassy in UK, the news of the student's death was conveyed to his parents. The reason for his death is still unknown. However, the parents have been suspecting foul play in the matter as they are not being told any other information.

While the local police in Coimbatore have been investigating the friends and family in India. Further, London police have been carrying out an investigation to identify the cause of the death. The family of the India-based UK student of Aston University have been informed that only after a proper investigation the body would be sent back to India which has left the family distraught.

“We received the information through the Indian embassy (sic) in England and we don’t know what the procedures are to bring the dead body to India. Friends of Jheevanth are updating us about the situation in Birmingham,” said one of the family member.

First responders to the crime scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman has addressed the unfortunate matter that took place on June 21, as per UK media reports. “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition', said the Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

Further, she shared that an ambulance staff immediately provided advanced life support. "However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene," said the West Midlands Ambulance Service official.