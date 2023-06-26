Last Updated:

Yet Another Indian Student Death In UK, Body Pulled Out Of Birmingham Canal

The name of the deceased is Jheevanth Sivakumar from the Narasimha Nayackenpalayam area in the Coimbatore district, India.

UK News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Birmingham

India-based UK student found dead in a Birmingham canal. Image: Republic


Just days after a Hyderabad student was stabbed to death by her Brazililan flatmate in London, yet another death of an Indian student has rocked the community.

The body of 25-year-old Jeevanth Sivakumar from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was pulled out of a canal in Birmingham on Wednesday. He was pursuing Strategy and International Business M.Sc. at London's Aston University, and had received his BE in Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering from the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore.  

Police continue probe 

According to the Indian embassy in UK, the news of the student's death was conveyed to his parents. The reason for his death is still unknown. However, the parents have been suspecting foul play in the matter as they are not being told any other information.  

READ | Canadian police finds dead body near river; suspect it to be of missing Indian student

While the local police in Coimbatore have been investigating the friends and family in India. Further,  London police have been carrying out an investigation to identify the cause of the death. The family of the India-based UK student of Aston University have been informed that only after a proper investigation the body would be sent back to India which has left the family distraught.

READ | Three more people apprehended in connection with killing of Delhi University student

“We received the information through the Indian embassy (sic) in England and we don’t know what the procedures are to bring the dead body to India. Friends of Jheevanth are updating us about the situation in Birmingham,” said one of the family member.  

 

First responders to the crime scene 

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman has addressed the unfortunate matter that took place on June 21, as per UK media reports. “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition', said the Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

READ | Third suspect apprehended in Delhi University student murder case

Further, she shared that an ambulance staff immediately provided advanced life support. "However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene," said the West Midlands Ambulance Service official.

READ | Student killed, 5 injured as extinguisher explodes during fire drill in Bangkok school
First Published:
COMMENT