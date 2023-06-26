'Modi's Visit A Piece Of History': Ex-US Official Counters Obama, Lauds India's Diversity

An ex-United States official has hit out at Barack Obama for his remarks on the condition of minorities in India, suggesting that the former US President should spend more energy complimenting the nation. Johnnie Moore, a former Commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, praised India's diversity and emphasised its strength.

"I think the former president (Barack Obama) should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It's not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength... Even in that critique, President Obama couldn't help but also compliment PM Modi, and I certainly understand why, having spent some time with him," Johnnie Moore said.

Notably, in an interview with a US news channel, Obama said that if the rights of minorities in India are not protected, there is a strong possibility of the country "at some point starts pulling apart". Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lectured the former US President saying that the latter's remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced US "bombing" during his tenure.

'A piece of history for the US'

Discussing the broader implications of PM Modi's visit to the United States, Moore said, "It wasn't just a piece of history for India. It was a piece of history for the US as well."

Heaping praises at Indian democracy, Moore said, "India is an incredibly pluralistic country. It's a country that fights for its democracy at every single election and democracy is alive and well in India and that certainly was the impression of the US Congress. PM Modi gave a gift to the US. He came here and brought Democrats and Republicans together. And that is the magic of democracy."

"The relationship between India and the US has been good for a long time, but it has been taken to a whole different hemisphere in the last several days. It's been trending in that direction. But jet fuel was just put into the US-Indian relationship by PM Modi's visit here. And that is only good for the world. It brings more peace and prosperity," he said, adding that both countries can learn from one another in profound ways.

He also highlighted India's role in providing assistance and expertise, stating, "This was not India coming to the US with its handout. It was the exact opposite. It was India coming to the US with just the help the US needs."

It was a substantive visit: US ex-offical hails PM Modi's Egypt visit

Highlighting the significance of India's diversity, Moore shared his experiences of interacting with various minority communities in India, including the Tibetan, Sikh, and Christian communities, and acknowledged the diversity's positive impact on the country. "A lot of people looking from outside India into inside India. But when you're inside India, you understand very quickly that the diversity of the country is its strength." He also commended Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Cairo, Egypt, where he received significant honours.

"I was incredibly thrilled to see the Indian PM make another historic visit to Cairo. Egyptian president rolled out the red carpet and gave PM Modi the most important honour that any leader can receive from the Arab Republic of Egypt. And that alone sends a clear message from the Islamic world," Moore said.

He added, "It was a powerful image, which is very important to the President of Egypt, as well as the leader of the most populated Hindu country in the world, receiving the type of honour that he received."

"There are many, many forces, largely political forces all around the world, that want to divide religions and want to divide communities and divide languages. The message from the trip the PM made from India to the US and directly to Egypt is that there's something more powerful than politics and division, and that is values. So, it was a substantive visit," the former official stated.