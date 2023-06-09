India News LIVE | 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Intensify Further, Warns IMD

Quick links:
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the upcoming opposition meeting in Patna on June 23. " It is high time to have a unity between opposition to fight against these forces (BJP) who are ruining the country," he added.
In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department or IMD warned that the Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will intensify. IMD said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify gradually during the next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in the next 2 days".
Three BJP leaders have written an open-letter to former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the US on a 10-day visit. In the letter, MPs Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Poonam Mahajan and Parvesh Verma addressed Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' and how, according to them, he is using it to spread hatred against his own country. Alleging that there is a stark contrast in what the Congress party says versus what it does, the MPs mentioned four points to bring out what they called the 'reality' of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'. READ MORE
Rahul Gandhi, former member of Parliament and senior Congress leader, reportedly visited the White House in course of his trip to the United States and met Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South Asia at the state department, sources say. The meeting, which did not seem to have been reported, has raised questions. Gandhi, during his meet has repeatedly questioned the state of Indian democracy, while the White House, only recently called India a vibrant democracy. In course of his 10-day trip, Rahul Gandhi has held discussions with academics, IT professionals and members of think tanks during his tour. READ MORE
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak came together to announce the Atlantic Declaration, a key pact aimed at collaborating on emerging technology, with a special focus on artificial intelligence and fight climate change and an increasingly assertive China together. The President of the United States met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 8) at the White House and what culminated was the Atlantic Declaration. The Atlantic Declaration is intended to serve as a framework for bolstering cooperation on clean energy transition, AI and national security. READ MORE
Indian Space Research Organisation has decided not to rush its Gaganyaan project, the manned mission to space, as it wants to ensure that the country's first human space flight is a 'sure shot safe mission', said its chairman S Somanath here on Thursday.
Gaganyaan was set to launch in 2022 but due to COVID-19 there was an inordinate delay, Somanath told reporters during the international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2023). "We have a different thinking now. Our thinking is like this that we don’t want to rush. That decision we have taken. The primary objective of the human space flight is a sure shot safe mission," the ISRO chief said.
The father of the minor wrestler told PTI on Thursday that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.
The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment. The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act. READ MORE