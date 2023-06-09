India News LIVE | 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Intensify Further, Warns IMD

Indian Space Research Organisation has decided not to rush its Gaganyaan project, the manned mission to space, as it wants to ensure that the country's first human space flight is a 'sure shot safe mission', said its chairman S Somanath here on Thursday.

Gaganyaan was set to launch in 2022 but due to COVID-19 there was an inordinate delay, Somanath told reporters during the international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2023). "We have a different thinking now. Our thinking is like this that we don’t want to rush. That decision we have taken. The primary objective of the human space flight is a sure shot safe mission," the ISRO chief said.