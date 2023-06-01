India News LIVE | Kejriwal And His MPs Reach Tamil Nadu To Gain Stalin's Support

The Delhi police have now been able to get three-day police custody of the Shahbad Dairy murder case accused Sahil. As per sources, a psychoanalysis test of the accused will be conducted during this period of time.

Sahil was an alcoholic and used to be embroiled in violence several times. The police officials are trying to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated state at the time when he killed the minor brutally. The Delhi police are also speaking to friends of Sahil namely Pradeep, Aman and Sameer to know about the toxic relationship between Sahil and the minor.

Praveen, who appeared in the first CCTV released by Republic has already been questioned.