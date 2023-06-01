India News LIVE | Kejriwal And His MPs Reach Tamil Nadu To Gain Stalin's Support

Quick links:
"Under the leadership of PM Modi we have progressed a lot and we will continue to progress," I&B minister Anurag Thakur said during a BJP press conference. He also spoke on introducing the Economic Offenders Bill to tackle financial crimes. Thakur further said that India has taken a bold and firm stance against black money and terrorism on the global stage.
#BREAKING | Under the leadership of PM Modi we have progressed a lot and we will continue to progress: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on the 9 years of Modi government.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, reached Tamil Nadu to meet CM MK Stalin. They will hold a meeting to discuss the Centre's ordinance and seek Stalin's support in opposing it.
AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal reaches Tamil Nadu along with Punjab CM @BhagwantMann, MP @SanjayAzadSln, MP @raghav_chadha and Minister @AtishiAAP

Welcomed by Tamil Nadu Ministers & AAP volunteers
Welcomed by Tamil Nadu Ministers & AAP volunteers 💐 pic.twitter.com/N09lLv94ps
Pope Francis, on Thursday, accepted the resignation submitted by the Rt. Rev. Franco Mulakkal as Bishop of Jalandhar. "Given the still divisive situation about the aforesaid matter in the Diocese of Jalandhar, the resignation has been requested by Rt Rev Mulakkal not as a disciplinary measure for the good of the Diocese which needs a new bishop," read the official statement from Apostolic Nunciature, India.
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation submitted by the Rt. Rev. Franco Mulakkal (in file pic) as Bishop of Jalandhar.— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
"Given the still divisive situation about the aforesaid matter in the Diocese of Jalandhar, the resignation has been requested by Rt Rev Mulakkal not as a… pic.twitter.com/syJWsGT8ig
The Deputy Development Commissioner was accused of misbehaving with the home guard in the middle of the night, using indecent language and assaulting him with an iron rod in Bihar's Saran. The jawan is being treated in hospital after allegedly being beaten up by the woman IAS officer for refusing to do duty on the road.
#BREAKING: Bihar | Woman IAS officer under scanner after Jawan alleges assault.
Karnataka Deputy CM MLA DK Shivakumar met with senior BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa at his residence on June 1.
This is the first time that the Congress MLA met with the Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa after winning the Karnataka assembly elections.
The Bandra Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell under Mumbai Police, on Thursday, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 51 lakhs from their possession in Goregaon East's Santosh Nagar. A case has been registered under NDPS Act, and both the accused remanded to police custody till June 6.
"You know that the Delhi police is investigating. You also know that when these people sat on a Dharna, first they had some demands, then the demands changed. And I can say that they have been changing their demands and their language," WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said during a press conference. "I said that even one accusation is proved, then I will hang myself. I stick to my statement. I don't care who is saying what about me. I request everyone to wait for the evidences. If I am found guilty by the Delhi police, then the judiciary will do what it needs to," he added.
हमने 5 फरवरी से 'हम अडानी के हैं कौन' की श्रृंखला में PM मोदी से 100 सवाल पूछे थे।— Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2023
हमने PM मोदी से अडानी मामले पर चुप्पी तोड़ने की बात कही थी। इस संबंध में हमने एक बुकलेट तैयार की है।
: @Jairam_Ramesh जी pic.twitter.com/u952Y1rHD3
Delhi's Saket Court has scheduled the cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses including Shraddha's brother Shreejay for July 12. Shreejay, testifying as a prosecution witness in the case, apprised the Court that Shraddha once told him that Aftab (accused) used to indulge in verbal altercations with her and beat her up.
Singer-voice-over artist Chinmayi Sripaada has slammed the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu over its alleged links with poet Vairamuthu. Chinmayi, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against the poet in the past stated that no action is being taken against the Vairamuthu.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic, she said, "Why is he (Vairamuthu) so important for politicians? Politicians are shielding the accused. We registered a complaint in 2018 with National Commission for Women (NCW) yet nothing has happened. If the DMK has termed the incident as funny, it is unfortunate. They are calling it funny as it is a police matter. They are giving a platform to the molester".
The Haryana Congress Legislature party has passed a resolution in support of the wrestler's protest after a meeting was held at the Congress headquarters. Senior Congress leader and party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the party’s state president Udai Bhan were part of the meeting.
Amidst the ongoing wrestlers protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the International Olympic Committee has taken cognizance of the matter and has called the matter very disturbing. The IOC has looked into the matter and has also said that, though the first steps of the investigation into the matter are taken but more steps shall be taken before the concrete actions become visible. READ MORE
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both the pilots onboard ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ jointly unveil the e-plan of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. Both the Prime Ministers jointly flag off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard.
Exchange of agreements takes place between India and Nepal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' jointly unveil the e-plan of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. Both the Prime Ministers jointly flag off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has allowed businessman Sarath P Reddy to turn approver in the ED case in connection with the alleged excise policy case. The Court also granted pardon to Reddy in the case.
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur amid ethnic clashes, a reshuffle has been witnessed. Rajiv Singh has been appointed as DGP Manipur whereas P Doungel appointed as OSD (Home), as per the notification released by the Manipur Governor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Dahal 'Prachanda' held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted and said "Transforming India-Nepal civilizational ties".
Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued a response to the ongoing wrestlers' protest as he assured action. He said, "We are handling this issue (wrestlers protest) very sensitively... Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet...To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us".
Ministry of Defence informed that Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA).
BJP on Thursday addressed a press briefing citing India's growing economy and slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in the United States.
The Delhi police have now been able to get three-day police custody of the Shahbad Dairy murder case accused Sahil. As per sources, a psychoanalysis test of the accused will be conducted during this period of time.
Sahil was an alcoholic and used to be embroiled in violence several times. The police officials are trying to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated state at the time when he killed the minor brutally. The Delhi police are also speaking to friends of Sahil namely Pradeep, Aman and Sameer to know about the toxic relationship between Sahil and the minor.
Praveen, who appeared in the first CCTV released by Republic has already been questioned.
#BREAKING: Delhi Barbaric Murder | Accused Sahil's custody extended by 3 days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at Hyderabad house in Delhi. Nepal's Prime Minister is here on a four-day visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Hyderabad house in Delhi.

Nepal Prime Minister is here on a four-day visit to India
Nepal Prime Minister is here on a four-day visit to India pic.twitter.com/Op0BVTDlkw
Amit Shah stated that after visiting two refugee camps and carrying out an inspection of the security and facilities, concrete decisions have been taken.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the third day of his Manipur visit addressed a press conference after taking stock of the ethnic clashes. He condoled the death of the innocent citizens.
Amit Shah said, "For the past six years, since the BJP govt has come to power, Manipur has been free of lockdown and riots and has seen great development in the past years. We have boosted infrastructure, education, sports and every other sector in Manipur. Manipur has been walking on a peaceful road but for the past month, we have seen some unrest. On behalf of PM Modi, I would like to extend my empathy to all the victims".
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, May 31 stated that the Congress government will soon introduce State Education Policy (SEP) in the state. Responding to the same, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Higher Education Dr K Ponmudy said, “Not only Karnataka, in the course of time all the states will agree with our Chief Minister’s opinion that education should be the policy of the state government.” READ MORE
A political row has erupted days after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a historic win in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader TRB Rajaa lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the win as he gave the political twist to the results of IPL final match stating that Chennai will keep defeating Gujarat.
In response to Rajaa's tweet, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai fact-checked the state minister stating that not a single player from CSK hailed from Tamil Nadu whereas the Gujarat Titans had three Tamilians. He further asked how it was the victory of the Dravidian model. READ MORE
Delhi Police produced the Shahbad Dairy murder case accused Sahil in court seeking more time as his remand was ending today. The court granted permission and extended Sahil's police custody for two more days.
On the night of May 28, the accused murdered the teen in the Shahbad Dairy area where he stabbed her at least 16 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, resulting in her death on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull smashed.
In Karnataka, a Gescom employee was allegedly attacked when he went to ask for a pending electricity bill. The incident took place at Qazi Gali in Alanda town in the Kalaburagi district where a Joint Engineer Siddaramappa Nimbalkar attacked and a lineman was assaulted by a miscreant identified as Wasim Jawali. The electricity bills amounting to Thirteen thousand rupees of the dhaba and the house were pending. Due to a pending electricity bill, JE and the lineman cut the electricity line. Gescom staff who was assaulted were admitted to Alanda government hospital
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that India cannot be pushed around by China as he underlined that the relationship between the two neighbours is going to be "tough" and not an easy one. Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks on Wednesday night in response to a question from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.
"How do you see the India-China relationship evolving in the next 5-10 years?” he was asked. Gandhi replied, "It's tough right now. I mean, they've occupied some of our territory. It's rough. It's not too easy (a relationship)." "India cannot be pushed around. That something is not going to happen,” Gandhi said.
The price of 19 kilogram commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been cut by Rs 83.50 with effect from Thursday, June 1. Following the revised prices of commercial LPG, retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,773. Notably, no changes have been made in the price of domestic cylinders, which is priced at Rs 1,103. READ MORE